Live

MATCHDAY LIVE: Updates from Colchester United v Tranmere Rovers

U's boss John McGreal will aim to get the better of Tranmere Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

Colchester United host Tranmere Rovers and we have all the best reaction in our matchday blog from the Jobserve Community Stadium.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

If viewing our live debate on a phone or tablet please make sure your browser and operating system are updated to the latest versions

The U’s will aim to bounce back from a mini slump threatening their League Two play-off bid against Tranmere Rovers at home on Saturday.

Back-to-back 3-0 league defeats have seen John McGreal’s men slide out of the top seven. In fact, they have lost three of their last four matches by a 3-0 scoreline.

But the U’s are only one place and one point adrift of where they want to be, but face the in-form team in League Two and a Rovers’ attack spearheaded by 27-goal hot shot James Norwood.

“There’s so much to play for,” insists Mikael Mandron.

“There are still eight games to go, so there are so many points up for grabs.

“We are still very confident, and we are working very hard to get into the play-offs. That’s been our target all season, and it still is.

“We are not hiding from the fact that we will be very disappointed if we miss out, having been in and around the top seven all season.

“We are just out of it at the moment, but we are not looking at it in too much depth, because things change from week to week. We just go out onto the pitch and take it one game at a time.

“We know that we are up against a quality side in Tranmere.

“But it’s in our own hands, and we know how good we can play as a team, especially when we are at home.”

• Get the best live coverage and reaction from Carl Marston in the blog above.