Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Live

MATCHDAY LIVE: Updates from Colchester United v Tranmere Rovers

PUBLISHED: 14:30 23 March 2019

U's boss John McGreal will aim to get the better of Tranmere Picture: STEVE WALLER

U's boss John McGreal will aim to get the better of Tranmere Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Colchester United host Tranmere Rovers and we have all the best reaction in our matchday blog from the Jobserve Community Stadium.

If viewing our live debate on a phone or tablet please make sure your browser and operating system are updated to the latest versions

The U’s will aim to bounce back from a mini slump threatening their League Two play-off bid against Tranmere Rovers at home on Saturday.

Back-to-back 3-0 league defeats have seen John McGreal’s men slide out of the top seven. In fact, they have lost three of their last four matches by a 3-0 scoreline.

But the U’s are only one place and one point adrift of where they want to be, but face the in-form team in League Two and a Rovers’ attack spearheaded by 27-goal hot shot James Norwood.

“There’s so much to play for,” insists Mikael Mandron.

“There are still eight games to go, so there are so many points up for grabs.

“We are still very confident, and we are working very hard to get into the play-offs. That’s been our target all season, and it still is.

“We are not hiding from the fact that we will be very disappointed if we miss out, having been in and around the top seven all season.

“We are just out of it at the moment, but we are not looking at it in too much depth, because things change from week to week. We just go out onto the pitch and take it one game at a time.

“We know that we are up against a quality side in Tranmere.

“But it’s in our own hands, and we know how good we can play as a team, especially when we are at home.”

• Get the best live coverage and reaction from Carl Marston in the blog above.

Most Read

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was found Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Bird causing traffic chaos on A12 returned home

The rhea on the A12 towards Ipswich by Colchester United FC's stadium. Pictures: LUKE SCOFIELD

Man airlifted to hospital after serious crash

Police said an air ambulance crew was called to the scene of a serious crash between Long Melford and Glemsford earlier today Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Most Read

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was found Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Bird causing traffic chaos on A12 returned home

The rhea on the A12 towards Ipswich by Colchester United FC's stadium. Pictures: LUKE SCOFIELD

Man airlifted to hospital after serious crash

Police said an air ambulance crew was called to the scene of a serious crash between Long Melford and Glemsford earlier today Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

MATCHDAY LIVE: Updates from Colchester United v Tranmere Rovers

U's boss John McGreal will aim to get the better of Tranmere Picture: STEVE WALLER

Contact numbers, planning permission and allotments – everything you need to know about the new East Suffolk Council

The council offices in Melton will remain in use. Picture: ARCHANT

BIG INTERVIEW: Breaking the Mould.... The Jay Tabb story...

Ipswich Town v Stevenage Capital One Cup First Round. Jay Tabb scores for Town taking them to a 2-1 lead.

Dad asked to leave family home over ‘unsubstantiated’ allegations by care workers

Colchester Hospital bosses have apologised to the family Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk writer’s based on Suffragettes to appear at Edinburgh Fringe 2019

The cast of Suzanne Hawkes' play Courage Calls which will be at Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2019 Picture: Gillian Atacocugu
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists