Ubah at the double as Cambridge City sink Sudbury

PUBLISHED: 13:10 08 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:10 08 December 2019

Cambridge City's Chukwula Ubah celebrates his goal with his captain Luke Knight. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

Paul Voller

Isthmian North

AFC Sudbury 0

Cambridge City 2

A goal in each half was sufficient for the visitors to deservedly take the points as AFC uncharacteristically failed to make any substantial impression on the City side from start to finish, writes John Campany.

After some recent impressive performances, there was little Christmas cheer to excite home supporters, despite much endeavour.

They had an indifferent opening when a 11th minute penalty award gave Mark Morsley's side the opportunity to take the lead, but Tom Maycock's spot kick was wasted, with Daniel George making a good save.

The City side were both physically strong and well-organised with their defensive pairing of Jordon Gent and Chukwula Ubah outstanding, particularly from an aerial perspectivee that largely nullified any threat offered.

Indeed their dominance in the air was the undoing of the home side allowing man of the match Chukwula Ubah time and space to head home the two goals.

There seemed an in-balance in the home side's starting line-up that lacked cohesion and belief, while they had a strong bench including Joe Grimwood, Ben Hunter and Reece Harris.

A notable absentee in the dugout was assistant manager Danny Laws, who has been so influential in recent matches.

A Callum Harrison free kick on target was blocked and skipper Baris Altintop struck a decent effort that was deflected, forcing George to comfortably save low down.

At the other end Lewis O'Malley produced a brilliant tackle to prevent City getting in front, and then following a corner the impressive Yaw Nantni-Ofosu firmly headed a corner, but Paul Walker saved under his upright.

Cambridge went ahead in the 21st minute when a diagonal ball played into the box by Luke Knight was met by the unchallenged Ubah, who headed home.

The nearest the Yellows came was on 35 minutes when a deft header by Sean Marks - following Harrison's corner - struck the post.

Any chance of recovery was thwarted in the 48th minute when a free kick into the box was again met by defender Ubah, who rose majestically to firmly head beyond keeper Walker.

Sudbury kept plugging away and forced numerous corners in a second half, that they largely dominated, but without really testing City.

The lack of variation of corners played into the visitors' hands as they proved adept at winning the aerial battles with consummate ease to deflate the home players and 224 spectators alike.

