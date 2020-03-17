Will an end of June finish be feasible? UEFA set to push Euros back a year and impose 2019/20 season deadline

All football across England has been suspended until April 4 as it stands. Photo: Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

UEFA are set to announce that they want all domestic football leagues across Europe to be completed by the end of June, reports The Telegraph.

Europe’s governing body are expected to later announce that this summer’s scheduled Euro 2020 tournament will be postponed until the summer of 2021 – the Norwegian FA having revealed those discussions.

And it’s being reported that, following this afternoon’s meeting, UEFA will also declare that they want all domestic leagues, the Champions League and Europa League to be completed by the end of June, with all leagues across the continent restarting at the same time.

In England, the top five tiers of English football has been suspended until April 4 at the earliest – but it’s becoming increasingly apparent that a further delay is going to be necessary given government projections that the crisis is likely to peak in 10 to 14 weeks.

The Premier League and Football League have been discussing possible solutions regarding how the 2019/20 season can be concluded, options being: declaring it null and void, finishing it with games behind closed doors as soon as possible, playing it out in normal conditions once it is safe to do so (and subsequently reducing the number of games for next season), or finishing now and promoting the teams that are currently in automatic promotion spots (with no-one going down from the Premier League).

Typically, player contracts run until June 30 with the summer transfer window opening on July 1.