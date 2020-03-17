E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Will an end of June finish be feasible? UEFA set to push Euros back a year and impose 2019/20 season deadline

PUBLISHED: 12:55 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:59 17 March 2020

All football across England has been suspended until April 4 as it stands. Photo: Pagepix

All football across England has been suspended until April 4 as it stands. Photo: Pagepix

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

UEFA are set to announce that they want all domestic football leagues across Europe to be completed by the end of June, reports The Telegraph.

Europe’s governing body are expected to later announce that this summer’s scheduled Euro 2020 tournament will be postponed until the summer of 2021 – the Norwegian FA having revealed those discussions.

And it’s being reported that, following this afternoon’s meeting, UEFA will also declare that they want all domestic leagues, the Champions League and Europa League to be completed by the end of June, with all leagues across the continent restarting at the same time.

MORE: ‘Pause the season and resume when it’s right to do so’ – O’Neill outlines Ipswich Town’s stance when it comes to football’s coronavirus break

In England, the top five tiers of English football has been suspended until April 4 at the earliest – but it’s becoming increasingly apparent that a further delay is going to be necessary given government projections that the crisis is likely to peak in 10 to 14 weeks.

MORE: ‘If I was in charge we’d have stopped a week ago’ - EFL criticised for late reaction to coronavirus

The Premier League and Football League have been discussing possible solutions regarding how the 2019/20 season can be concluded, options being: declaring it null and void, finishing it with games behind closed doors as soon as possible, playing it out in normal conditions once it is safe to do so (and subsequently reducing the number of games for next season), or finishing now and promoting the teams that are currently in automatic promotion spots (with no-one going down from the Premier League).

MORE: Coronavirus: Time off for Ipswich Town players, two people in self isolation and a season tickets discussion

Typically, player contracts run until June 30 with the summer transfer window opening on July 1.

Most Read

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Nursery warning after parents of children reportedly test positive for coronavirus

There have been two reported cases of coronavirus in Felixstowe. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

Essex coronavirus patient dies in hospital

A coronavirus patient has died at the Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Increase in coronavirus cases in region amid new warnings

The number of new virus cases in the region has risen Picture: MUZZAFAR KASIM/MALAYSIA'S MINISTRY OF HEALTH VIA AP

