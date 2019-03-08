Opinion

Danny King: Under pressure, but Witches are in a good place

Danny King (blue helmet) and Richard Lawson getting the better of Rohan Tungate the last time Ipswich and Peterborough met earlier in the season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

In his weekly column, Ipswich Witches skipper DANNY KING takes a look at the Witches big meeting with Peterborough and looks back at an eventful Grand Prix.

Former world champion Jason Doyle leading Cameron Heeps and Chris Harris in the opening heat of the Ipswich v Swindon meeting. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Former world champion Jason Doyle leading Cameron Heeps and Chris Harris in the opening heat of the Ipswich v Swindon meeting. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

We've put ourselves under just a bit of pressure.

But I still say we are in a very good position as regards reaching this season's Premiership play-offs.

Yes, we messed up against Swindon last week and the likes of King's Lynn and Wolves won again. But in the grand scheme of things we are still ok and I'm confident we will be in the play-offs.

Of course we can't afford another defeat to Peterborough this week.

They may be out of the play-off picture but there are no easy meetings this season in the league and they have riders like Rohan Tungate and Scott Nicholls who know our track so well.

We simply have to get off to a better start than we have of late and I see team boss Ritchie Hawkins has 'tinkered' with the team again.

Richard Lawson is now back at No.2 in the side and I must admit he has had a good habit of getting the team off to a winning start when he has ridden at two.

Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

In fact, I think he won almost every heat one race when he was there earlier in the season.

Of course that means we won't have Richard in heat 13, but it looks like I'm moving to No.5.

Krystian Pieszczek has found the going tough since going down to reserve which is a shame because he was doing well in the main body of the team.

One of our strengths earlier in the season was having two strong riders at reserve and while we welcome Edward Kennett back after his ban and hope he can hit the ground running, it would be nice to Krystian back scoring.

Maybe Ritchie's re-jigging will have the desired results.

I WATCHED a couple of speedway meetings on TV recently.

The first was the Grand Prix from Malilla, in Sweden and what a cracker it was.

The GP series has really come alive in the recent weeks, the one from Poland before that was one of the best I have ever seen.

I used to ride at Malilla in the Swedish for two seasons.

It was, and still is, a great race track and I used to love being there. I enjoyed plenty of good meetings and good times in Sweden.

Who is going to win the Grand Prix series overall I have no idea, but it's good to see the racing so fast and furious.

Witches guest against Swindon last week, Nico Covatti inside Troy Batchelor in heat four. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Witches guest against Swindon last week, Nico Covatti inside Troy Batchelor in heat four. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

I noticed on Twitter last week there was debate about more GPs on more technical tracks rather than just flat-out fast ones.

I sort of get that, although there are man-made tracks still about and Cardiff is coming up soon, so you do have to test yourself on all sorts of circuits.

And while Malilla is a fast track, you also have to be able to make quick decisions and go outside and in.

The other meeting I watched was the Premiership clash between Poole and Swindon. The Pirates won, but only just, Swindon are on a good run of form.

SHEFFIELD had a good win over Glasgow on Sunday.

I think it was one of Glasgow's biggest defeats of the season as the Tigers (the Sheffield ones that is), clicked.

We are just outside the Championship play-off places and we are at Somerset tonight (Wednesday).

We really do need a win on the road.

THE summer holidays are still in full swing and me and Clara took the boys to Peppa Pig World, in Romsey, just outside the New Forest.

It was fun and there were a couple of rollercoasters for me to get stuck into - oh and the boys to enjoy as well!

It's nice to spend time with the family and with my speedway as well, it's a busy but enjoyable summer for us.

All I need now is a win against Peterborough to put the Witches' hopes back on track.

It would be great to have your support because the crowds have been superb for us so far this season.

And don't forget, if you see us near the pit gate, ask for an autograph.

All the riders are always happy to oblige.

SEE YOU SOON

DANNY

AS TOLD TO MIKE BACON