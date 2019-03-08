Video

Danny King: I'm Zero then the Hero.... And an honour to feature in your favourite Witches teams

The Witches team walk the track against Poole two weeks ago. It will be another hot one against Wolves on Thursday. Do you like the shorts?Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

In his latest column Danny King reflects on an up and down 10 days and a hot, hot few days ahead....

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jake Allen, in flying action ahead of Bradley Wilson-Dean at Peterborough. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Jake Allen, in flying action ahead of Bradley Wilson-Dean at Peterborough. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Well, it looks like it is going to be a hot one at Foxhall tomorrow night!

And as the temperature rises, so we will need to rise to the occasion as Wolves come to visit.

It's been an up and down season for the Wolves, but they have so many riders in their team who ride our track well, including Rory Schlein and Sam Masters - and of course we must remember we lost our last home clash with Poole.

We can't let that happen again.

Yes, it's a run of home meetings for us now at Foxhall and a real opportunity for us not just to maintain our place in the play-off picture, but actually finish top of the pile and get first choice of opponents in the semis.

Our point last Thursday at Poole was the least we deserved, as team boss Ritchie Hawkins said.

I was obviously happy to help bring home the point with two heat wins in races 14 and 15 - and at least make up for my frustrating night at Wolves three nights earlier.

It is difficult to explain.... So I won't bother! Well, OK, I'll try.

But how can you go from one point at Wolves to top score at Poole in three days? But I managed to do it.

In saying that at Wolves I didn't really feel in that bad a shape. I was fast enough, but just made so many silly errors. It was frustrating to say the least.

At Poole, even without Chris Harris who was on his way to Russia for the Cup of Nations, we deserved a point and never stopped battling.

That was just the type of performance that has been so typical of us all season, especially on the road.

I think plenty of people thought we would struggle on our travels this season, but that hasn't been the case at all as Wolves and Poole became the latest teams to find out.

Chris Harris ahead of Josh Grajczonek in heat 10 against Poole when the Witches lost recently. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Chris Harris ahead of Josh Grajczonek in heat 10 against Poole when the Witches lost recently. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

OK, so it's proving rare for us all to fire at the same time and that can be annoying, but when some of us are off it, others are on it!

But that's why we are mostly five and six point riders, as Ritchie pointed out again last week. Hopefully come the play-offs we will all come to the party at the same time.... It might just happen!

As I said earlier, it is set to be hot at Foxhall tomorrow and getting water into the track will be a huge test for the track staff.

But they will be right on it. The track has been good all season and always is.

You may also want to watch:

It's so important we now make this home advantage count as only King's Lynn, who are bottom, have ridden less home meetings. I hope we get some big crowds going into the summer holidays, it is always such a boost to see and hear a big Foxhall crowd.

It's the British Final on Monday and I'm so looking forward to that.

I was British Champion in 2016 and nothing can beat that feeling. Last year I was injured going into the final and that hampered my attempt, but this year I will go into the meeting at Belle Vue in good heart and of course on a track I love.

But there are plenty of riders who love it too... including the 'Bomber' Harris, Robert Lambert, Craig Cook and many others.

It would be nice to be top of that podium again though!

I've been reading lots of your Witches favourite-ever 1-7s on the Archant websites and newspapers and I must admit I find it a real honour when I get mentioned in some of the teams, even if just as a reserve!

Edward Kennett working on his machine ahead of the meeting against Poole recently at Foxhall. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Edward Kennett working on his machine ahead of the meeting against Poole recently at Foxhall. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Witches have had so many world class riders over the years and although I'm in a different era to many of the past greats, I still love the club with a passion.

So to see my name in the same line-up alongside the likes of Tony Rickardsson, Chris Louis, Billy Sanders and of course JL, in a few teams, has made me feel really proud.

Just a couple more 'house notices'!

Firstly, I, along with Jake Allen and Cameron Heeps are at the ITFC Open Day tomorrow, from about 10am. That should be good. Hope Cam brings his Factor 50 - he's a bit on the 'fair skin' side!

Also, the latest Tin Cup golf clash with Ritchie ended badly for me.

A seven - yes a seven - at the Par 3 12th did it for me. I fell to pieces. Ritchie says he won the game, I say I lost it.... Still the Tin Cup battle will go on.

Danny King leads the way at Belle Vue Photo: TAYLOR LANNING Danny King leads the way at Belle Vue Photo: TAYLOR LANNING

See you at Foxhall tomorrow night, should be a cracker. And don't forget to ask for autographs, we are always happy to oblige.

DANNY

AS TOLD TO MIKE BACON