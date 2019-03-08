SIL preview: Where will the Cup upsets come this weekend?

Cup action this weekend in much of the SIL PA Wire/PA Images

It's cup action in the Suffolk & Ipswich League this weekend as the Morrisons Freight Cup takes centre stage.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

While there are plenty of all-Senior ties, there are some interesting ones involving teams in divisions one and two.

One of those takes place at King George V, in Ipswich, as second division Ipswich Athletic entertain senior side Coplestonians.

A straightfoward away win would be suspected, but in cup football anything is possible and Athletic have yet to get their season up and running, having only played three league games.

Division Two Cockfield have made a good start to the campaign and they won't fear Bacton, who are play in a division above them.

Other division two sides still in the competition are the current top two, Bedricks Worth, who entertain Tattingstone. While BROB face a tough task at home to high-flying division one side Halesworth.

LISTEN: Non-League podcasts, including plenty from the SIL

You may also want to watch:

There are a few senior sides who could be on the receiving end of a cup upset, none more so than Westerfield, who are bottom of the senior division. They travel to division one Coddenham, who may have not made a great start to the season themselves, but will fancy their chances.

Claydon will have plenty to do to see off division one Sporting 87 who, with games in hand at this early stage of the season, have a chance of promotion to the senior division.

Division One Stanton will relish their visit of senior side Capel Plough, while two other division one sides in action admittedly face tough tasks - Mendlesham at Bourne Vale and Grundisburgh at home to Leiston St Margarets.

One all-division one tie does look appealing, as leaders Ransomes head to Wickham Market.

There are four all-senior ties, with the pick being Bildeston's home game with Old Newton.

Two defeats on the bounce in the league have knocked Old Newton's unbeaten start to the season, while Bildeston have won their last two, including a fine win at Haughley last weekend.

Champions Cranes visit lowly Bramford United, while Achilles entertain Benhall St Mary and East Bergholt and Haughley clash.

There is one Suffolk Senior Cup second round clash this weekend, as Henley entertain Trimley.