Former Ipswich Town FA Youth Cup hero joins Stowmarket Town

Ed Upson (left) in action during the Sky Bet League One match at the Plough Lane, London, against Wimbledon. He has joined Stowmarket Town in Isthmian North. - Credit: PA

Former Ipswich Town FA Youth Cup hero Ed Upson has joined Stowmarket Town.

The 32-year-old scored the winning goal in the 2005 Youth Cup final for Ipswich Town as they beat Southampton, then making just two League Cup appearances for Ipswich before joining Yeovil Town, where his professional career really sprung into life.

He helped the Glovers reach the Championship for the first time in their history before moving on to Millwall and then MK Dons.

He’s spent two years at Bristol Rovers, before moving to Newport and finally Stevenage, from where he has joined Stowmarket.

"Ed is someone who will bring so much experience to us and give us the management on the pitch with other established faces," Stowmarket boss Paul Musgrove said.

"He adds to our group nicely. I'm really looking forward to working with him. He had options, but wanted to be local, in conversations we got on well and the fit was good."



