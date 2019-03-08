Live

MATCHDAY LIVE: Updates from Bury v Colchester United

U's boss John McGreal will aim to get the better of Bury Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

Colchester United travel to Bury and we have all the best action and reaction in our matchday blog from Gigg Lane.

John McGreal is tempted to freshen things up to get the U’s play-off bid back on course at promotion rivals Bury on Saturday.

The U’s have only won two of their last nine matches, and only scored six goals in those nine fixtures.

McGreal might shake-up his attacking force, with the likes of Frank Nouble and Brennan Dickenson pushing for starts on the flanks, and Mikael Mandron also hoping for a recall up top.

Recent recruit, Sam Saunders, will also be hoping to be involved, having been an unused substitute during last weekend’s 2-0 home defeat to Oldham. The 35-year-old midfielder made his U’s debut as a substitute in the previous weekend’s 1-0 win at Cambridge.

Fellow midfielder Ben Stevenson faces a fitness test on a tight hamstring, so Saunders would be the obvious replacement if the 22-year-old is forced to sit out the trip to Greater Manchester.

“We have missed Frank (Nouble) a bit,” admitted McGreal, with reference to his recent three-match suspension.

“He has performed well for us this year, and it’s just that last weekend I decided to go with the players that had all done so well at Cambridge.

“All the substitutes did well last Saturday, and that’s given me something to look at.

“Ben (Stevenson) has a tight hamstring, which caused him to miss training on Monday and Tuesday, probably due to the fatigue brought on by playing so many games since he came to us.

“He’s had one or two other niggles as well, so we will have to wait and see how he is.”

