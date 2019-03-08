Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Live

MATCHDAY LIVE: Updates from Bury v Colchester United

PUBLISHED: 14:30 13 April 2019

U's boss John McGreal will aim to get the better of Bury Picture: STEVE WALLER

U's boss John McGreal will aim to get the better of Bury Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Colchester United travel to Bury and we have all the best action and reaction in our matchday blog from Gigg Lane.

If viewing our live debate on a phone or tablet please make sure your browser and operating system are updated to the latest versions

John McGreal is tempted to freshen things up to get the U’s play-off bid back on course at promotion rivals Bury on Saturday.

The U’s have only won two of their last nine matches, and only scored six goals in those nine fixtures.

McGreal might shake-up his attacking force, with the likes of Frank Nouble and Brennan Dickenson pushing for starts on the flanks, and Mikael Mandron also hoping for a recall up top.

Recent recruit, Sam Saunders, will also be hoping to be involved, having been an unused substitute during last weekend’s 2-0 home defeat to Oldham. The 35-year-old midfielder made his U’s debut as a substitute in the previous weekend’s 1-0 win at Cambridge.

Fellow midfielder Ben Stevenson faces a fitness test on a tight hamstring, so Saunders would be the obvious replacement if the 22-year-old is forced to sit out the trip to Greater Manchester.

“We have missed Frank (Nouble) a bit,” admitted McGreal, with reference to his recent three-match suspension.

“He has performed well for us this year, and it’s just that last weekend I decided to go with the players that had all done so well at Cambridge.

“All the substitutes did well last Saturday, and that’s given me something to look at.

“Ben (Stevenson) has a tight hamstring, which caused him to miss training on Monday and Tuesday, probably due to the fatigue brought on by playing so many games since he came to us.

“He’s had one or two other niggles as well, so we will have to wait and see how he is.”

• Get the best live coverage and reaction from Carl Marston at Bury in the blog above.

Most Read

Body found and Orwell Bridge severely delayed after accident

The scene on the Orwell Bridge and A14 as police investigate the discovery of a mans body at the foot of the bridge Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERA UK

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

Boxford driver to be sentenced for causing teenager’s death

Izzy Cottrell, who died after a crash on the A1071 at Hadleigh Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Stu says: Season in a nutshell and gallows humour as Town are on brink - thoughts from Brentford defeat

Ollie Watkins scores the second goal for Brentford Picture Pagepix

Most Read

Body found and Orwell Bridge severely delayed after accident

The scene on the Orwell Bridge and A14 as police investigate the discovery of a mans body at the foot of the bridge Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERA UK

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

Boxford driver to be sentenced for causing teenager’s death

Izzy Cottrell, who died after a crash on the A1071 at Hadleigh Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Stu says: Season in a nutshell and gallows humour as Town are on brink - thoughts from Brentford defeat

Ollie Watkins scores the second goal for Brentford Picture Pagepix

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man found dead at a hotel complex in Stoke by Nayland named as Thomas Parsons

Stoke by Nayland Hotel Picture: PHIL MORLEY

‘Enthusiast’ who transformed Bishop of Norwich gardens takes reins at Somerleyton Estate

Simon Gaches is departing after 25 years as head gardener to the Bishop of Norwich and has been appointed head of gardens at Somerleyton Estate. Picture: Somerleyton Estate

MATCHDAY LIVE: Updates from Bury v Colchester United

U's boss John McGreal will aim to get the better of Bury Picture: STEVE WALLER

Smelly dog poo bags blighting iconic Suffolk scenery

Dog poo bags have been left in trees, on fences and paths in Constable Country Picture: DEDHAM VALE AONB

Bounty fined £400,000 for sharing personal data unlawfully

Pregnancy club Bounty has been fined £400,000 after illegally sharing data collected for membership purposes Picture: KATIE COLLINS/PA WIRE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists