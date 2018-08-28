Live

MATCHDAY LIVE: Updates from Colchester United v Cheltenham Town

U's boss John McGreal will aim to get the better of Cheltenham Town Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

Follow all the action and reaction as we bring you live coverage of Colchester United’s EFL League Two clash against Cheltenham at the JobServe Stadium.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

If viewing our live debate on a phone or tablet please make sure your browser and operating system are updated to the latest versions

John McGreal wants Colchester United to up the ante at home to sustain a League Two promotion push - starting with Cheltenham Town’s visit on Saturday.

The U’s have won two of their last three games on the road, at Port Vale (3-0) and Northampton Town (4-0), to stay in touch with the top seven.

But they would have been higher than their eight position, a point adrift of the play-offs, if they had not see their home form take a dip over the last couple of months.

Since the narrow 1-0 win over Sol Campbell’s Macclesfield Town at the start of December, the U’s have failed to win any of their last four home matches, suffering defeats at the hands of Stevenage and Mansfield, and drawing against Morecambe and Notts County.

The Robins have won their last two matches, at home to Macclesfield and Yeovil, but they have been wallowing in the lower reaches of the division for much of the season.

“We need to get better results at home, than we have managed of late,” admitted McGreal.

“There are still 15 matches left, so there is everything to play for, and it doesn’t really matter that we are seven points clear of Tranmere (in 10th), because that sort of gap can soon be made up – anyone can beat anyone, in this division.

“Bottom club Notts County held (leaders) Lincoln to a 1-1 draw last weekend, and there was a furore when we didn’t beat Notts County (3-3 draw) last month.

“No one has a given right to get points in this league, and I think it’s going to be another tight finish to the season.”

• Follow all the action and get the best reaction from Carl Marston in the blog above.