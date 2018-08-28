Thunderstorms

Updated

MATCHDAY RECAP: U’s bow out of the FA Cup in 1-0 defeat at Accrington Stanley

PUBLISHED: 16:57 10 November 2018

John McGreal's Colchester United are on the FA Cup trail at Accrington Stanley Picture: Steve Waller

John McGreal's Colchester United are on the FA Cup trail at Accrington Stanley Picture: Steve Waller

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Follow all the action and reaction as we bring you live coverage of Colchester United’s FA Cup first round tie at Accrington Stanley.

If viewing our live debate on a phone or tablet please make sure your browser and operating system are updated to the latest versions

Colchester go from the hunted to the hunter when they begin their FA Cup quest on Saturday at League One play-off contenders Accrington Stanley.

The U’s take a break from their own promotion push in League Two, which saw them move upto third spot following last Saturday’s 1-0 win over Swindon Town, to travel to the Crown Ground.

Colchester’s latest home win was their seventh victory from nine but U’s chief John McGreal concedes that has a downside.

“We are becoming a little bit more of a scalp for the opposition now,” he said.

“You can see little, different things. (Swindon boss) Phil (Brown) is highly experienced and he knows the form we have been in at home, so he came with a different plan. They set little trigger traps, but we were able to get through it.

“The boys are getting this little reputation now. Not every game is going to be what it was previously, so we are going to have to show different types of character to win games of football.”

• Follow all the action and get the best reaction from Carl Marston in the blog above.

Topic Tags:

Opinion Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-2 draw at Reading

13 minutes ago Stuart Watson
Freddie Sears celebrates scoring Ipswich's second goal at Reading Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town drew 2-2 at Reading in a Championship clash this afternoon. STUART WATSON gives outlines the key talking points.

READING 2-2 IPSWICH TOWN: Blues made to pay for not taking their chances as Reading fight back to draw

22 minutes ago Andy Warren
Freddie Sears slots home Ipswich's second goal at Reading Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town let a lead slip against a relegation rival for the second week in a row as they were held 2-2 by Reading.

Live Matchday Recap: Blues have to settle for a draw in vital Reading clash

12:00 Andy Warren
Freddie Sears celebrates scoring Ipswich's second goal at Reading Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town drew 2-2 with Reading at the Madejski Stadium in a dramatic game this afternoon.

‘This is just my way’ – Lambert insists contrasts with Hurst are not conscious

10:00 Stuart Watson
Paul Lambert was an animated figure on the touchline for his first game in charge of Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert insists he has not consciously set about trying to do the opposite of predecessor Paul Hurst.

Video Match preview: Reading v Ipswich Town – All you need to know

06:00
Jordan Roberts is set to lead the line again for Ipswich Town today. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town take on fellow Championship strugglers Reading at the Madejski Stadium this afetrnoon (3pm). STUART WATSON previews the action.

Nostalgia Reading v Ipswich nostalgia: Town beat Reading for their first away win in ten months

09:00 Ross Halls
Alex Mathie celebrates his goal as Town beat Reading 4-1 at Elm Park in 1995

In this week’s Ipswich Town nostalgia, we look back to October 28, 1995, when Town beat Reading 4-1 at the Elm Park to secure their first away win in ten months.

Lambert’s side to be backed by 2,000-strong Blue Army for crunch Reading clash

Yesterday, 17:00 Andy Warren
Town fans at The Den for the match against Millwall Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town will once again be cheered on by an away support of 2,000 when they take on Reading tomorrow.

‘Maybe our hardest game of the season’ - Reading boss Clement on basement battle

Yesterday, 14:00 Andy Warren
Reading manager Paul Clement sees the clash with Ipswich as the hardest of his side's season. Picture: PA

Reading boss Paul Clement is expecting tomorrow’s bottom-of-the-table clash with Ipswich Town to be the ‘hardest game of the season’.

The Ipswich players who could emerge from the shadows and offer Lambert a vital boost

Yesterday, 13:41 Andy Warren
Ellis Harrison and Jon Nolan were both signed by Ipswich Town in the summer. Picture: ARCHANT

Andy Warren looks at the Ipswich Town players who could emerge and offer Paul Lambert some much needed help.

Ipswich Town loan trio all eligible to play in FA Cup this weekend

Yesterday, 13:17 Stuart Watson
Josh Emmanuel is on loan at Shrewsbury Town this season, having spent last season on loan at Rotherham. Photo: Pagepix

Ipswich Town will allow loan trio Josh Emmanuel, Luke Woolfenden and Ben Morris to feature in the FA Cup for their loan clubs this weekend.

