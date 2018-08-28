MATCHDAY RECAP: U’s bow out of the FA Cup in 1-0 defeat at Accrington Stanley

John McGreal's Colchester United are on the FA Cup trail at Accrington Stanley Picture: Steve Waller © Copyright Stephen Waller

Follow all the action and reaction as we bring you live coverage of Colchester United’s FA Cup first round tie at Accrington Stanley.

Colchester go from the hunted to the hunter when they begin their FA Cup quest on Saturday at League One play-off contenders Accrington Stanley.

The U’s take a break from their own promotion push in League Two, which saw them move upto third spot following last Saturday’s 1-0 win over Swindon Town, to travel to the Crown Ground.

Colchester’s latest home win was their seventh victory from nine but U’s chief John McGreal concedes that has a downside.

“We are becoming a little bit more of a scalp for the opposition now,” he said.

“You can see little, different things. (Swindon boss) Phil (Brown) is highly experienced and he knows the form we have been in at home, so he came with a different plan. They set little trigger traps, but we were able to get through it.

“The boys are getting this little reputation now. Not every game is going to be what it was previously, so we are going to have to show different types of character to win games of football.”

