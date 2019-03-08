Heavy Rain

MATCHNIGHT LIVE: Updates from Colchester United v Forest Green

PUBLISHED: 19:15 12 March 2019

U's boss John McGreal will aim to get the better of Forest Green Picture: STEVE WALLER

Colchester United host Forest Green in League Two on Tuesday night and we have all the best reaction in our matchday blog from the Jobserve Community Stadium.

The U’s have a chance to cement their place in the top seven, when play-off rivals Forest Green Rovers visit.

John McGreal’s men replaced Rovers in the play-off ranks, following Saturday’s rip-roaring 3-0 home win over Newport County, and the Cotswolds club’s own 3-0 defeat at lowly Morecambe.

Colchester can open up a six-point gap over tonight’s visitors, if they can replicate Saturday’s superb home showing, and that would go some way towards securing an end-of-season crack at the play-offs.

Naturally, no one is getting carried away at the JobsServe Community Stadium, not even man-of-the-moment Courtney Senior, who bagged the U’s second against Newport while delivering a man-of-the-match performance.

“We are taking it game by game,” insisted flying winger Senior.

“This is a big week, and it’s good to beat the teams in and around you.

“But I’m just really enjoying my football, and Saturday was up there as one of my best performances.

“The gaffer gives me a chance, he’s really on me, and I play my best football when I’m playing with freedom and enjoying it.

“I had more shots than I have ever had (against Newport). The boys tell me to keep shooting, and I had a few off target, but I’ve been told be more selfish at times.”

