MATCHDAY RECAP: Battling U’s grind out 1-0 win over Swindon Town

John McGreal's Colchester United face Swindon Town Picture: Steve Waller © Copyright Stephen Waller

Follow all the action and reaction as we bring you live coverage of Colchester United’s home EFL League Two match against Swindon Town.

Luke Norris is targeting League Two’s top three as Colchester United entertain his former club, Swindon Town, on Saturday.

The U’s made it six wins out of eight home league starts, by toppling league leaders Lincoln City 1-0 last weekend.

John McGreal’s men have moved up to fifth spot, and are now only one point adrift of third-placed Exeter City, who currently occupy the final automatic promotion slot.

“We want to keep it going,” continued Norris, who moved from Swindon over the summer on a three-year deal, for an undisclosed fee.

“We want more of the same, and we need to follow up last Saturday’s big result over Lincoln with another good result.

“We hadn’t beaten any of the top teams, before last weekend, so it was an important win for us. It was a big occasion, and a heated game at times, but we nullified their attack.

“It was a tight game, and there wasn’t that much in it, but I thought we deserved to win.

“Keeping a clean-sheet is so important, because we are a team that always has goals in us. We can score goals from all over the pitch, so if we can keep a clean-sheet then we will almost certainly get the three points.

“The top three is our main target, and I think we have a really good chance of getting into that position.”

