MATCHDAY LIVE: Updates from Lincoln City v Colchester United

Colchester United head coach John McGreal will try to plot Lincoln City's downfall Picture: Steve Waller © Copyright Stephen Waller

Colchester United face champions Lincoln City in League Two on Saturday and we have live updates and all the best reaction in our matchday blog from the Jobserve Community Stadium.

Colchester United's newly-crowned player-of-the-year, Frankie Kent, is relishing the U's crucial clash at Lincoln City.

The U's remain in the League Two play-off hunt, despite a run of just two wins in 10 games between mid-February and mid-April, although they must beat already-promoted Lincoln in front of a capacity crowd at Sincil Bank, and hope that results elsewhere go their way.

The odds are stacked against John McGreal's men making the top seven, but Kent and his team-mates will be giving it their all.

“It's a game we are really looking forward to, and when the fixtures came out last summer, we knew this would be a good game at the end of the season, explained Kent.

“We are still there, anything can happen, and if we can perform like we did last weekend (2-0 win over MK Dons), then we have a good chance.

“We are going to give it our all, and if it's enough then it's enough. If we miss out then it will be disappointing, but we will give everything on the last day.

