MATCHDAY LIVE: Updates from Colchester United v MK Dons

U's boss John McGreal will aim to get the better of MK Dons Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

Colchester United host MK Dons in League Two on Saturday and we have live updates and all the best reaction in our matchday blog from the Jobserve Community Stadium.

Colchester United boss, John McGreal, is looking for his side to make that 'last little push” to reach the League Two play-offs.

The U's have two fixtures remaining, at home to promotion-chasing MK Dons, and then away at already-promoted Lincoln City next Saturday.

McGreal's men are currently one place and two points adrift of the play-off zone, and so really need to win both these matches and hopes that results elsewhere go their way.

“Everyone is still very positive in the camp. These are exciting times, as in fact they have been all season,” enthused McGreal.

“We are now looking for that last little push, as a group, and this weekend is a fantastic game to look forward to.”

