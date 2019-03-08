Partly Cloudy

MATCHDAY LIVE: Updates from Colchester United v Newport County

PUBLISHED: 14:30 09 March 2019

U's boss John McGreal will aim to get the better of Newport Picture: STEVE WALLER

U's boss John McGreal will aim to get the better of Newport Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Colchester United host Newport County in League Two on Saturday and we have live updates and all the best reaction in our matchday blog from the Jobserve Community Stadium.

If viewing our live debate on a phone or tablet please make sure your browser and operating system are updated to the latest versions

U’s chief John McGreal wants a strong response to a 3-0 defeat at Swindon Town which dented their promotion hopes.

“Newport are having a good season, in league and cup, but then we are having a good season ourselves,” explained McGreal.

“We will be up against quite a big team, and so will have to be on our mettle, especially as they score lots of goals from set pieces. I thought we’ve scored a lot from set plays, but they’ve scored even more.

“We were in total control at Swindon for the first 40 minutes, but then mistakes cost us.

“However, everyone makes mistakes. I myself made plenty of mistakes as a player, and scored plenty of own goals!

“Mistakes will happen, but you just have to manage them. You just have to carry on, pick up the baton and keep running.

“We have been in and around the top seven all season, it’s just that injuries have killed us of late.

“This league is ridiculously tight. It’s fine margins between top and bottom. That’s why I think this season is going to go down to the wire.”

Get the best live coverage and reaction from Carl Marston in the blog above.

