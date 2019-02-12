Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Gallery

Djillali beats Veal for title and Purdy and Wu wage war in K1 thriller at Road to Contenders

PUBLISHED: 18:46 17 February 2019 | UPDATED: 18:46 17 February 2019

Chey Veal, right, tries to land a right hand on Duncan Djillali in their bantamweight title clash at Road to Contenders. Picture: BRETT KING

Chey Veal, right, tries to land a right hand on Duncan Djillali in their bantamweight title clash at Road to Contenders. Picture: BRETT KING

Archant

Norfolk prospect Chey Veal came up just short in his bold bid to move up a weight category and capture the first title of his promising fighting career at a superb Road to Contenders event in Norwich.

Chey Veal, left, and Duncan Djillali after their razor-close fight for the first-ever Road to Contenders title. Picture: BRETT KINGChey Veal, left, and Duncan Djillali after their razor-close fight for the first-ever Road to Contenders title. Picture: BRETT KING

Veal, a natural flyweight, stepped up ten pounds in weight to meet the tall, rangy and experienced Duncan Djillali for MMA banatmweight gold in the main event of the first-ever Road to Contenders show at the Epic Studios.

And, in an absorbing back-and-forth scrap, Thetford’s Veal, who fights out of Norwich’s Elite Gym and Tsunami Norfolk, was pipped 48-47 on all three scorecards, the fifth and final round proving decisive as Djillali managed to keep the fight standing and land some spiteful shots.

Ex-Norwich City star Grant Holt presented Duncan Djillali with the Road to Contenders bantamweight title belt after his win over Chey Veal. Picture: BRETT KINGEx-Norwich City star Grant Holt presented Duncan Djillali with the Road to Contenders bantamweight title belt after his win over Chey Veal. Picture: BRETT KING

Djillali, who was presented with his belt by former Norwich City star Grant Holt, improves to 6-5 with the win while Veal drops to 3-3-1, but will only learn from the experience – and pose problems for anyone back at his natural 125lbs.

Elsewhere, the K1 match-up between Suffolk’s Jack Purdy and Norfolk’s Adrian Wu was every bit as good as advertised, both men trading breathtaking and brutal high-level combos in a staggering display of elite striking.

Jack Purdy lands a body kick on his way to a points win over Adrian Wu in the fight of the night at Road to Contenders. Picture: BRETT KINGJack Purdy lands a body kick on his way to a points win over Adrian Wu in the fight of the night at Road to Contenders. Picture: BRETT KING

In the end Purdy, of Ipswich’s Mamba Martial Arts, took a razor-close points win – but there will be huge demand for a rematch between the two, ideally over five rounds and with a title on the line.

Cromer’s Fighting Fit Martial Arts gym had a perfect evening, with their fighters winning all five battles in which they engaged – Bartek Grabowski and Eddie Jonas looking particularly impressive, while Jen Stoner, Ben Hicks and Beth Boland also had their hands raised.

Jack Purdy, left, and Adrian Wu thrilled fans at the first Road to Contenders event with a high-level K1 scrap. Picture: BRETT KINGJack Purdy, left, and Adrian Wu thrilled fans at the first Road to Contenders event with a high-level K1 scrap. Picture: BRETT KING

In the co-main event of the night, Elite’s giant heavyweight boxing hope Jakub Adamski saw off the game Kamil Witkowski via split decision, showing nice boxing fundamentals and his trademark terrifying power in equal measure.

And two more Elite fighters, brothers Luke and Reece Ward, look to be stars of the future after they both thrilled the packed crowd with their victories – Luke showed an otherworldly chin and relentless pressure to beat Cameron Johnson on points in a K1 fight, while Reece displayed his unorthodox but flashy striking in his tough majority decision triumph over the talented Craig Gibson.

Giant heavyweight Jakub Adamski lands a jab on his way to a win at Road to Contenders. Picture: BRETT KINGGiant heavyweight Jakub Adamski lands a jab on his way to a win at Road to Contenders. Picture: BRETT KING

Fellow Elite prospect Danny Gotts, meanwhile, laid claim to knockout of the night honours, responding to some goading by foe Richard Patchett with a perfectly-placed right hand to drop his man and force an early halt to hostilities in the second round of their MMA dust-up.

There was an impressive finish too from Siam boxer Paddy Harkins, who landed several rapid combinations on Elite’s Aaron Rolfe to prompt a second-round stoppage – to his credit, Rolfe took the fight on late notice and gave up a significant amount of weight in the duel.

Referee Dan Movahedi raises Jakub Adamski's hand as the Norwich heavyweight improved to 2-0 at Road to Contenders. Picture: BRETT KINGReferee Dan Movahedi raises Jakub Adamski's hand as the Norwich heavyweight improved to 2-0 at Road to Contenders. Picture: BRETT KING

Road to Contenders full results:-

Ref Sam Amidi raises Luke Ward's hand after his thrilling win at Road to Contenders. Picture: BRETT KINGRef Sam Amidi raises Luke Ward's hand after his thrilling win at Road to Contenders. Picture: BRETT KING

Prelims

Bartek Grabowski beat Jamie Grant on pts (UD) - 56kg boxing

Reece Ward, left, trades shots with the very tough Craig Gibson on the way to a close points win at Road to Contenders. Picture: BRETT KINGReece Ward, left, trades shots with the very tough Craig Gibson on the way to a close points win at Road to Contenders. Picture: BRETT KING

Danny Gotts beat Richard Patchett via second round TKO - 72 kg MMA

Eddie Jonas beat Joao Lopes via third round TKO - 68kg K1

Luke Ward beat Cameron Johnson on pts (UD) - 64kg K1

Liam Bailey beat Jack Walker on pts (UD) - 80kg boxing

Jen Stoner beat Leanne Fernandez on pts (UD) – 63kg K1

Jonathan Hind beat Sam Smith via second round TKO (cut to eye) - 70kg MMA

Paddy Harkins beat Aaron Rolfe via second round TKO - 82kg boxing

Ben Hicks beat Jay Durrant via first round TKO - 84kg MMA

George Morris beat Mark Dunham via second round TKO - heavyweight MMA

Reece Ward beat Craig Gibson on pts (MD) – 60kg MMA

Main card

Beth Boland beat Ewelina Rolinska on pts (UD) – 57kg K1

Jack Purdy beat Adrian Wu on pts (UD) - 60kg K1

Jakub Adamski beat Kamil Witkowski on pts (SD) - heavyweight boxing

Duncan Djillali beat Chey Veal on pts (UD, 48-47 on all three cards) - Road to Contenders bantamweight MMA title

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man found dead after being stabbed in the back

Police at the scene of the incident in Ryegate Road Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

‘That’s unbelievable why that happened’ – Lambert on Martyn Waghorn’s return to Ipswich Town with Derby County

Ipswich Town sold Martyn Waghorn to Derby County for an initial £5m last summer following his 16-goal debut season. He returns to Portman Road for the first time tonight. Photo: PA

Read the transcript of TalkTalk’s ‘exasperating’ customer service in online chat

Keith Poulson, 69, who lives near Beccles, has revealed his exasperating two-hour long online chat with TalkTalk Picture: CONTRIBUTED

RAF Honington set for flypast as Tornado embarks on farewell tour

Three RAF Tornado GR4 aircraft with a specially painted livery to commemorate their retirement from service, during a flypast at RAF Marham in Norfolk. Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Tributes to inspirational young chef who died in fire next to football pitch

Leon Clark Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Most Read

Body is found on Pakefield beach

A body has been found on Pakefield Beach. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich flights to continue despite airline closing over “Brexit uncertainty”

Generic views of Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Car on side in a field after crash

Car off the road in a field near Thorpe Market. Pictures: David Bale

Elderly couple fought off armed robber with carving knife after home intrusion

Beach Road, Snettisham, where the armed robbery took place. Picture: Conor Matchett

‘It was like Fyre Festival’ - hundreds of families demand refund over Fortnite festival flop

The empty fields as people struggle to justify the pricetag of the 'Fortnite Live' event held at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Death on Pakefield beach remains ‘unexplained’

Police at Pakefield beach in Lowestoft where a man in his 70s died suddenly on Sunday (February 17). Picture: Submitted.

Disbelief as cruel thief steals from patient on cancer ward

The crime happened on a ward at Colchester Hospital. Picture: PA

Watch: Shopkeeper ‘swats gun away’ in shocking CCTV of attempted robbery

Scott Cotier, 22, of no fixed address, was jailed for four-and-a-half-years for the attempted robbery of a Clacton convenience store Picture: JONATHAN DUNKIN

Body is found on Pakefield beach

A body has been found on Pakefield Beach. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

North Stander: ‘Come on Mr Evans, time to show the fans how much you value us’

Town fans watch on as Ipswich draw 1-1 with Stoke at Portman Road. Picture: STEVE WALLER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists