Velizan the hero in big local derby, as Cole hits superb hat-trick for Claydon

Henley 2 Claydon 3

A lacklustre performance saw a far from their best, Henley, lose 2-3 to a committed Claydon side.

Claydon were gifted the lead after two minutes, the ball needlessly given away and the unmarked Cole turned and finished well for 0-1.

Mid-half, Woodhouse was fortunate to stay on the pitch, only getting a yellow for a nasty lunge on Bruce, where many refs would've shown red. The majority of first half chances went Henley's way, Bruce and Cowan firing narrowly wide, Dixon saving headers from Bull and Sheppard and Golding miskicking, as Henley looked for an equaliser. Claydon still posed a challenge on the break, albeit not hitting the target.

The second half started with Henley pressurising, before being caught out whilst committed forward, by a long ball which found Cole who superbly lobbed Jones for 0-2. Henley pinned the visitors back and with 20 minutes remaining it was 1-2 as Cowan fired into the roof of the net from a Bruce corner,

A questionable decision denied Henley a penalty when Golding appeared to be shoved while rising to head home, he wasn't denied for long though equalising with a header from a Bruce cross for 2-2 with 15 minutes left.

An all out attacking Henley looked likely winners now, but in the 89th minute a missed tackle deep in the Claydon half saw a quick break from the visitors, culminating in Cole finishing at the far post making it 2-3.

Westerfield 1 Trimley 3

A long ball found Gibson who rounded Barkes to put Trimley ahead. Brkovic fired wide and then Gillies ball across goal was touched wide by Swann.

Gillies cross found Gosling but Punter tipped his effort over the bar. Gibson's precise pass found Swann who finished well to equalise.

Brkovic fired wide and Gregory hit the post but against the run of play Chidlow put the visitors ahead.

Osborne's shot flew over the bar and Brkovic clipped wide from Swann's cross as the half ended. Trimley were in control for most of the second half and Barkes denied Gibson with a fine save. Gibson's cross flew across the face of goal and then Chidlow fired wide. Connor was brought down by Gregory but Chidlow's penalty was high and wide.

Punter held Allen's swirling cross but Trimley increased their lead when Connor cut inside before firing past Barkes. Swann put a dangerous low cross in and then Gregory headed into Punter's arms as the game came to an end in failing light.

Old Newton 1 Haughley 0

In front of more than 240 fans, Old Newton came out on top of this local derby clash against Haughley.

Old Newton leapfrogged their neighbours with the goal coming from Michael Velizan, whose effort bounced over the keeper in the 70th minute.

A superb crowd and great atmosphere added to a typical local derby.

Other results: Benhall 1 Leiston St Margarets 0, Cranes 3 Achilles 3, East Bergholt 5 Bourne Vale 1.