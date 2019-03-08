Robinson and Thomas win Great Bentley Friday Five titles

Runners get ready for the start of tonight's Great Bentley Friday Five. Picture: CARL MARSTON Archant

Runners had to cope with some sweltering hot conditions at this evening's Great Bentley Friday Five, the sixth and last race in the East of England Co-Op Friday Five Series.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Laura Thomas approaches the finish-line to take first spot in the ladies' race at the Great Bentley Friday Five. Picture: CARL MARSTON Laura Thomas approaches the finish-line to take first spot in the ladies' race at the Great Bentley Friday Five. Picture: CARL MARSTON

There was a Springfield Striders one-two in the men's race, with Peter Robinson tasting victory in 25mins 44secs, finishing 12 seconds ahead of club-mate Chris Burgoyne (25:56).

Tim Woulfe, of Braintree & District AC, battled home in third spot in 26:09, nearly a minute clear of Colchester Harriers' under-20 athlete, Ermeas Afewerki, who took fourth spot in 27:08.

Robert Reason, from Harwich Runners, was fifth in 27:23.

There was a Suffolk winner in the ladies' race, Ipswich JAFFA' Laura Thomas surging to victory in an excellent 29:25.

Heidi Steele, of Colchester Harriers, finishes third lady at tonight's Great Bentley Friday Five, Picture: CARL MARSTON Heidi Steele, of Colchester Harriers, finishes third lady at tonight's Great Bentley Friday Five, Picture: CARL MARSTON

Rachel Sweatt, of Grange Farm Trotters, was a runner-up in 30:07 with Heidi Steele, of Colchester Harriers, finishing third lady in 30:57.

The top was completed by JAFFA's Sara Bird (31:22) and South-on-Sea veteran Tracy English (31.31), with Saint Edmund Pacer'; Odette Robson just one second behind.

The first male veteran (over-40) was Andrew Southwood, also of the Pacers, who was seventh overall in 27:30. JAFFA's Keith Tilley was first over-45 (28:07), while Colchester Harriers' Colin Ridley (29:03) just pipped Pacers' Chris Cooke (29:05) to the over-55 title.

JAFFA's Wilfred Campbell was the leading over-50 veteran with 29:48 on a night when 39 runners ducked under the 30-minute barrier.

The top three men at the Great Bentley Friday Five (from left): winner Peter Robinson (No. 343), third-placed Tim Woulfe and runner-up Chris Burgoyne. Picture: CARL MARSTON The top three men at the Great Bentley Friday Five (from left): winner Peter Robinson (No. 343), third-placed Tim Woulfe and runner-up Chris Burgoyne. Picture: CARL MARSTON

You may also want to watch:

- Stowmarket Friday Five report and results

Female runner-up Racheal Sweatt, of Grange Farm Trotters Female runner-up Racheal Sweatt, of Grange Farm Trotters

The first race in the Friday Five Series, at Kirton, was won by Tony Gavin, while the second event at Framlingham saw a victory for Andrew Rooke.

Southwood won the third race at Sudbury and Gavin returning to winning ways at Bury St Edmunds, before long distance specialist Adam Holland triumphed at Stowmarket the previous Friday evening.

The first four women's titles had been shared around, with Philippa Unthank winning at Kirton, Daisy Glover blasting to victory at Framlingham and Odette Robson finishing first at Sudbury.

Sara Bird powered to victory at Bury at Edmunds, before Unthank celebrated her second success of the Series at Stowmarket's Haughley Park.

Results

Top 10: 1 P Robinson (Springfield) 25:44: 2 C Burgoyne (Springfield) 25:56; 3 T Woulfe (Braintree) 26:09; 4 E Afewerki (Colchester Harriers) 27:08; 5 R Reason (Harwich) 27:23; 6 A Gladley 27:27; 7 A Southwood (Pacers, first over-40) 27:30; 8 A Wade (Ipswich JAFFA) 27:42; 9 J Cullum 27:49; 10 T Gavin (Felixstowe RR) 27:54.

Leading ladies: 1 L Thomas (JAFFA) 29:25; 2 R Sweatt (Grange Farm) 30:07; 3 H Steele (Col/Harr) 30:57; 4 S Bird (JAFFA) 31:22; 5 T English (Southend, first over-40) 31:31; 6 O Robson (Pacers, first over-45) 31:32; 7 A Goodwin (Ipswich Harriers) 32:05; 8 J Gooderham (Pacers) 32:19; 9 R Hamblyn (JAFFA) 33:22; 10 R Fish (unattached) 33:46.