Aston Villa v Ipswich Town classic games: A late winner from Huws and a Premier League victory
PUBLISHED: 05:00 26 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:12 26 January 2019
Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738
We take a look at some memorable games against today’s opponents Aston Villa down the years, including a late winner from Emyr Huws and a top flight triumph.
LAST TIME: Trevoh Chalobah scored as ten-man Town battled to a 1-1 draw at Portman Road after Tayo Edun was sent off for two bookable offences in the first half.
LATE WINNER: Emyr Huws scored in the 83rd minute in a 1-0 win at Villa Park in 2017, their first home defeat of the 2016-17 season.
TOP FLIGHT WIN: In 1994, Town won 1-0 at Villa in the Premier League, with Gavin Johnson scoring the only goal of the game.
KIWOMYA BRACE: On his birthday Chris Kiwomya scored twice as the Blues drew 2-2 away at Villa in the League Cup Fourth Round in December 1992.
TOP OF THE TABLE CLASH: Alan Brazil and Eric Gates scored as the Blues kept their Division One title hopes alive in their 2-1 win at top of the table Villa in April 1981.
PLAYED FOR BOTH: New Town defender James Collins spent three seasons at Villa Park, where he made over 100 appearances for the club.