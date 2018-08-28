Sunshine and Showers

Aston Villa v Ipswich Town classic games: A late winner from Huws and a Premier League victory

PUBLISHED: 05:00 26 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:12 26 January 2019

Emyr Huws scored the winner at Villa Park in 2017. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Emyr Huws scored the winner at Villa Park in 2017. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

We take a look at some memorable games against today’s opponents Aston Villa down the years, including a late winner from Emyr Huws and a top flight triumph.

Delight on the face of Trevoh Chalobah after he had levelled for Town in the 1-1 draw at Portman Road in August 2018Delight on the face of Trevoh Chalobah after he had levelled for Town in the 1-1 draw at Portman Road in August 2018

LAST TIME: Trevoh Chalobah scored as ten-man Town battled to a 1-1 draw at Portman Road after Tayo Edun was sent off for two bookable offences in the first half.

Late winner for Emyr Huws as Ipswich beat Aston Villa 1-0 at Villa Park in 2017Late winner for Emyr Huws as Ipswich beat Aston Villa 1-0 at Villa Park in 2017

LATE WINNER: Emyr Huws scored in the 83rd minute in a 1-0 win at Villa Park in 2017, their first home defeat of the 2016-17 season.

TOP FLIGHT WIN: In 1994, Town won 1-0 at Villa in the Premier League, with Gavin Johnson scoring the only goal of the game.

KIWOMYA BRACE: On his birthday Chris Kiwomya scored twice as the Blues drew 2-2 away at Villa in the League Cup Fourth Round in December 1992.

Ipswich Town forward Chris Kiwomya celebrates one of his goals with Eddie Youds in the 2-2 draw with Aston Villa in the League Cup Fourth Round in December 1992Ipswich Town forward Chris Kiwomya celebrates one of his goals with Eddie Youds in the 2-2 draw with Aston Villa in the League Cup Fourth Round in December 1992

TOP OF THE TABLE CLASH: Alan Brazil and Eric Gates scored as the Blues kept their Division One title hopes alive in their 2-1 win at top of the table Villa in April 1981.

James Collins spent three season at Aston Villa in the Premier LeagueJames Collins spent three season at Aston Villa in the Premier League

PLAYED FOR BOTH: New Town defender James Collins spent three seasons at Villa Park, where he made over 100 appearances for the club.

