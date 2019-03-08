Video

Vincent-Young blasts home dramatic late winner for U’s at Cambridge

Sammie Szmodics is beaten to the ball at Cambridge this afternoon. Picture: PAGEPIX Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Cambridge United 0 Colchester United 1

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

My post match video of #colu terrific last gasp 1-0 win at Cambridge pic.twitter.com/KmuDKddfm6 — Carl Marston (@Carl_Marston) March 30, 2019

Colchester United halted their run of three straight defeats, but they left it until virtually the last kick of the game to grab a dramatic late winner, via Kane Vincent-Young’s 96th minute bullet, at Cambridge United this afternoon.

The Essex visitors created more than enough chances to win the game, with Luke Norris the main culprit.

Norris missed a sitter from close-in on 32 minutes, and also squandered a good opportunity in the 70th minute. In both cases, his shots flew over the bar, from a central position.

But John McGreal’s men kept plugging away, and their 1,119 away supporters had a bird’s eye view of Vincent-Young’s wonderful 96th minute winner.

A quick few seconds reaction from match winner Kane Vincent-Young #colu pic.twitter.com/VGqSxOdfJC — Carl Marston (@Carl_Marston) March 30, 2019

His rasping shot flew into the roof of the net, from 15 yards out, right in front of the away supporters.

There was hardly time for Cambridge to even kick-off, before referee Darren Drysdale blew the final whistle.

So the U’s play-off bid is back on track.

Colchester included new signing Sam Saunders on the substitutes’ bench.

Experienced midfielder Saunders, 35, made a name for himself at the likes of Dagenham & Redbridge, Brentford and Wycombe, and was a free agent before signing for the U’s until the end of the season.

There was one change to the starting line-up, from last weekend’s 2-0 home defeat to Tranmere, with Luke Norris preferred to Mikael Mandron up front.

Cambridge registered the first goal attempt, with ex-U’s striker Jabo Ibehre teeing up Jevani Brown, whose 25-yard lob drifted wide of target on four minutes.

The visitors were on the attack two minutes later, Sammie Szmodics creating room for himself before pulling his low shot a foot wide of the near post, into the side netting.

Abo Eisa squandered a far better opportunity in the 19th minute. The Shrewsbury loanee raced onto Norris’ slick lay-off, but dragged his shot across goal and wide of the far upright.

Seconds later and livewire Szmodics peppered the target with a diving header which had keeper Dimitar Mitov worried as it flashed wide of the post.

Norris missed a real sitter, just after the half-hour mark. Frankie Kent’s header at the far post, from Eisa’s free-kick, was blocked inside the six-yard box but Norris looked certain to bury the rebound, only to balloon his shot over the bar from point blank range.

Norris had another chance in the 36th minute, seeing his goal-bound shot blocked from Eisa’s corner, as the U’s enjoyed a spell of good pressure.

Into the second half and Mitov was forced into a save in the 54th minute, as he caught Ben Stevenson’s rising shot under his own bar.

Cambridge bossed the possession for much of the second half, forcing McGreal’s men onto the back foot, but Norris spurned another good chance to break the deadlock in the 70th minute.

Szmodics did well down the right wing, powering past his marker before pulling the ball into the path of Norris, who rifled his shot over the bar from 10 yards out.

Saunders made his Colchester debut as an 83rd minute substitute, for Lapslie, and Szmodics went close with a shot in the third minute of injury-time.

However, Vicnent-Young made no mistake with his last gasp winner.

Squads

CAMBRIDGE: Mitov, Halliday, Taft, Taylor, Carroll (sub Lewis, 63, sub Amoo, 72), Deegan (sub Doyle-Hayes, 63), Dunk, Coulson, Maris, Brown, Ibehre. Unused subs: Forde, Darling, John, Jones.

COLCHESTER: Barnes, Jackson, Prosser, Kent, Vincent-Young, Lapslie (sub Saunders, 83), Stevenson, Senior, Szmodics, Eisa (sub Dickenson, 86), Norris (sub Mandron, 78). Unused subs: Gilmartin, Wright, Eastman, Chilvers.

Referee: Darren Drysdale (Lincs)

Attendance: 5,515 (1,119 away fans)