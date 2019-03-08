Ipswich Town without key man Vincent-Young 'for a few weeks' following groin surgery
PUBLISHED: 09:38 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:43 04 November 2019
Ipswich Town will be without key full-back Kane Vincent-Young for 'a few weeks' after undergoing groin surgery.
The former Colchester United man limped out of Town's 3-1 victory at Southend and has spent the Blues' break from action in Doha along with head physio Matt Byard.
Vincent-Young's problem is similar to the one James Norwood has been dealing with recently, with the striker's nerve issue ultimately requiring surgery last month.
Now Vincent-Young has undergone the same procedure, meaning he will be out for a 'few weeks' according to Ipswich boss Paul Lambert.
Luke Woolfenden filled in at right-back following Vincent-Young's departure at Roots Hall, while Gwion Edwards has been used as a right wing back already this season.
Janoi Donacien is another option at right-back, although the former Accrington man has not been involved in a league game since the last-gasp victory over AFC Wimbledon in mid-August.