Ipswich Town without key man Vincent-Young 'for a few weeks' following groin surgery

PUBLISHED: 09:38 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:43 04 November 2019

Kane Vincent-Young goes off injured on Saturday at Southend. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Kane Vincent-Young goes off injured on Saturday at Southend. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town will be without key full-back Kane Vincent-Young for 'a few weeks' after undergoing groin surgery.

Kane Vincent-Young in action during Town's 3-1 win at Southend United Picture: ROSS HALLSKane Vincent-Young in action during Town's 3-1 win at Southend United Picture: ROSS HALLS

The former Colchester United man limped out of Town's 3-1 victory at Southend and has spent the Blues' break from action in Doha along with head physio Matt Byard.

Vincent-Young's problem is similar to the one James Norwood has been dealing with recently, with the striker's nerve issue ultimately requiring surgery last month.

Now Vincent-Young has undergone the same procedure, meaning he will be out for a 'few weeks' according to Ipswich boss Paul Lambert.

Kane Vincent-Young goes off injured in the second half on Saturday at Southend - Town fan Jonathan Smith stepped out of the stands to serve as fourth official. Picture: PAGEPIX LTDKane Vincent-Young goes off injured in the second half on Saturday at Southend - Town fan Jonathan Smith stepped out of the stands to serve as fourth official. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Luke Woolfenden filled in at right-back following Vincent-Young's departure at Roots Hall, while Gwion Edwards has been used as a right wing back already this season.

Janoi Donacien is another option at right-back, although the former Accrington man has not been involved in a league game since the last-gasp victory over AFC Wimbledon in mid-August.

