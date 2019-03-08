E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'I can't wait to play in front of that crowd' - Vincent-Young itching to play at Portman Road following dream debut

PUBLISHED: 12:00 26 August 2019

Kane Vincent-Young moving forward at Bolton. Photo: Pagepix Ltd

Kane Vincent-Young moving forward at Bolton. Photo: Pagepix Ltd

Pagepix Ltd

Kane Vincent-Young insists Ipswich Town have bought a better player than they would have got last summer.

The 23-year-old enjoyed an impressive debut in Saturday's 5-0 win at crisis club Bolton Wanderers - a result which puts the Blues top of the League One table after an unbeaten five-game start.

His £500k switch from Colchester United comes little more than a year on from a summer trial period with the Blues, then boss Paul Hurst opting against signing the versatile full-back for a tribunal set fee following a training camp in Spain.

Vincent-Young went on to play a key role for the U's as John McGreal's men just missed out on a League Two play-off place.

"It's funny how things work out," said the former Tottenham youngster. "Last summer the move just didn't materialise. I don't know why. The manager didn't decide to take me.

"Obviously I would have come here had it worked out, but in hindsight I got another 40 games under my belt and now feel more ready to make the step up.

"Everything is much more organic this time around the way it came about.

"I get that some Colchester fans might not be happy, but for me it was quite an easy decision. With all due respect to Colchester, I loved my time there, but having the opportunity to come to a club this size, with the quality of players and staff, I couldn't turn it down."

Reflecting on his first outing for the Blues, in which he marauded forwards from right-back and showed plenty of poise on the ball, Vincent-Young said: "It couldn't have gone much better. To a man we were very good. Five goals and a clean sheet, it's the perfect afternoon.

"I'm blowing off some cobwebs because it's been a couple of weeks since I last played (following a minor toe injury), but there were some positives there to take forwards.

"I've noticed a step up in quality here. All the boys are very good on the ball and you have to do things quicker. That's something that I'm sure will improve me in the long run."

Town now host Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

"I'm excited," said Vincent-Young. "I was there Tuesday night (to watch the 2-1 win against AFC Wimbledon) and the atmosphere was amazing. I can't wait to play in front of that crowd.

"The expectation levels at this club are to perform every week and that's something I'm focussed on doing.

"We're hoping we can keep this momentum going."

