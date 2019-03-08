Video

'If I get three in three I'll have to buy myself a present!' - Vincent-Young on his flying start with Ipswich Town

Kane Vincent-Young is hugged by teammates James Norwood and Jon Nolan after scoring Town's fourth in the 4-1 victory over Tranmere. Picture: Steve Waller © Copyright Stephen Waller

Kane Vincent-Young has made a flying start to life at Ipswich Town following a £500k switch from Colchester United. STUART WATSON spoke to the wing-back ahead of Saturday's game at Fleetwood.

Kane Vincent-Young celebrates his goal against Tranmere. Photo: Steve Waller Kane Vincent-Young celebrates his goal against Tranmere. Photo: Steve Waller

ON HIS SUPER SOLO GOAL AGAINST TRANMERE

It's up there with the best I've scored. I'd put it in the top three. It was a great feeling scoring in front of that many people because I've never done that before.

When I got into that position I only had one thing on my mind and that was to shoot. The strikers might not have been happy, but I had to take a shot! It was the first goal I've scored with my left foot and will hopefully be the first of many.

I've not scored many in my career, but they've all been good ones to be fair. The one at Gillingham was my simplest goal. I've set the bar high, but hopefully I can produce a few more. If I get three in three I'll have to buy myself a present!

It's great for goals to be coming from all over the pitch, whether it's full-backs, strikers, centre-backs, wherever.

The way we play gives the full-backs licence to get forwards and create or score goals.

ON HIS WING-BACK ROLE

The gaffer has said when one wing-back has got it then the other wing-back needs to attack the back. Kayden (Jackson) put a great ball in at Gillingham and I couldn't miss that one.

I can't say I've ever made those sort of runs before. When I've played wing-back before I've been more on the edge of the box, but here we're much more aggressive and much more offensive. Each manager plays it differently.

Kane Vincent-Young celebrates with James Norwood after scoring against Tranmere. Photo: Steve Waller Kane Vincent-Young celebrates with James Norwood after scoring against Tranmere. Photo: Steve Waller

The gaffer here makes it very clear what he wants you to do. One of his big things is the full-backs providing width and a good outlet. Running with the ball is one of my strengths and it's great that he encourages me to utilise that.

I've played 3-5-2 before as wing-back, but I was playing left side as supposed to right side. It is a bit different. On the left I would come in. This is my stronger side.

ON HIS FLYING START WITH TOWN

I know I'm a good player, but I have come away sometimes thinking 'that was really good'. Hopefully I can keep that up.

I'm delighted with how it's gone so far, but it's still early doors and there is a still a lot of work to do. I've got a lot of learning to do still.

Kane Vincent-Young beats Kieron Morris in the air against Tranmere. Photo: Steve Waller Kane Vincent-Young beats Kieron Morris in the air against Tranmere. Photo: Steve Waller

The run of games has allowed me get that consistency and feel comfortable in my new environment. Hopefully there is a lot more to come from me.

The way training is and the way games are I've had to raise my level. Hopefully there are more improvements to come.

It's definitely a step up (coming from League Two). Physically it's more demanding. There's a bit more quality as well. You can definitely see a lot of the players here have played at a higher level.

Everybody has made it so easy for me to settle in. The way I've been allowed to play is to my strengths. It's been great to be able to do that.

The fans have been great. I see a lot of the messages and, though I can't always get back to all of them, they do make me smile and I do really appreciate it.

Kane Vincent-Young is looking a bargain buy at £500k from Colchester United. Photo: Steve Waller Kane Vincent-Young is looking a bargain buy at £500k from Colchester United. Photo: Steve Waller

ON BEING TOP

Everybody likes to be top of the league, but it's still early days and we have to take it game-by-game, not get ahead of ourselves and not take anything for granted.

The aim of big clubs coming down is to bounce back up, so to get promoted would be brilliant.

Everybody wantd to win things and finish in first place don't they? Hopefully we can keep winning and that looks after itself. We'll just take it game by game and focus on getting three points wherever we are.

Kane Vincent-Young battles with Jon Taylor against Doncaster. Photo: Steve Waller Kane Vincent-Young battles with Jon Taylor against Doncaster. Photo: Steve Waller

ON TOTTENHAM UPBRINGING

I was there from 11 until 18. I actually started out as a striker. It was a great experience; playing all over the world, playing with really good players and making lifelong friendships.

Harry Winks was in my age group and we're still really good friends. Kyle Walker-Peters is a really good friend as well.

It's never easy when you're released. At that age it's difficult to deal with, but with good people around you and determination you can get back to where you want to.

There are a lot of us up and down the leagues. Just because you don't make it there it doesn't mean you haven't made it. It's great to see so many boys from my age group playing in the professional game still today. That's a success in my eyes.

Kane Vincent-Young appluads the travelling fans at at Gillingham. Photo: Pagepix Kane Vincent-Young appluads the travelling fans at at Gillingham. Photo: Pagepix

Playing at a big club the reality is that not many of you will play in the first team, maybe none of you, so it becomes about forging a career for yourself.

I've got no point to prove to them. I'm not the first person they've realised and I won't be the last. My motivation comes from what I want to do for myself and the people around me.

ON SATURDAY'S GAME AT FLEETWOOD

It's not going to be easy. We have to go there and earn the right to play. We have to keep doing what we've been doing and just focus on trying to get a positive result.

We have to try and find a way to keep on winning.

Kane Vincent Young celebrates heading Ipswich in front at Gillingham. Photo: Pagepix Kane Vincent Young celebrates heading Ipswich in front at Gillingham. Photo: Pagepix

The last time I was there I'd just broken into the Colchester team and we lost 4-0. That was a tough day, but that was four or five years ago. Hopefully I can make better memories there this weekend.

The manager has emphasised that everything has to be on the front foot and we have to take the game to teams. That suits the players we have, myself included.

ON TRAVELLING UP THURSDAY

I can't say I did a lot of that at Colchester! It's great we are able to do these things to make sure our level stays where it is. It's a long journey so I guess the thought behind it is to break that up and give ourselves the best possible chance of playing well.

It's important to prepare right and this is going to give us the best chance.