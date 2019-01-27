Sunshine and Showers

Seasiders grab a vital win in battle to move away from drop zone

27 January, 2019 - 15:30
Miles Powell scores the winning goal for Felixstowe & Walton against Great Wakering. Picture: STAN BASTON

Miles Powell scores the winning goal for Felixstowe & Walton against Great Wakering. Picture: STAN BASTON

Archant

Bostik North

Felixstowe & Walton United 1

Great Wakering 0

With both Felixstowe & Walton and visitors Great Wakering on practically identical records in the Bostik North, a win was crucial on Saturday at the Goldstar Ground as both clubs try to escape the clutches of the relegation zone, writes Barry Grossmith.

Miles Powell, left, and Rhys Henry enjoy Felixstowe's winner against Great Wakering. Picture: STAN BASTONMiles Powell, left, and Rhys Henry enjoy Felixstowe's winner against Great Wakering. Picture: STAN BASTON

A game looking likely to finish goalless came to life with 10 minutes remaining when substitute Miles Powell slotted a through ball from man of the match Jordy Matthews, past oncoming England Under-17 international keeper Harry Seaden to secure all three points for The Seasiders.

This had been a close encounter from the off, with Felixstowe perhaps looking a little more likely to score than The Rovers.

It was clear from the start that the Seasiders were ready to make amends for last week’s disappointing defeat at Bury Town.

Boss Ian Watson and Assistant Danny Bloomfield had also been working hard during the week and sent their 11 out in a 3-5-2 formation with Jack Ainsley and Liam Hillyard up front.

Goalless at half-time, Great Wakering were fortunate to have Southend loanee Seaden in goal as the Rovers’ keeper pulled off three worthy saves in a good spell for Felixstowe just before the break.

It would be wrong, however, to ignore the fine contribution keeper Jack Spurling made for the home side, including two outstanding fingertip saves.

Seasiders fans react after Miles Powell scored the winner against Great Wakering. Picture: STAN BASTONSeasiders fans react after Miles Powell scored the winner against Great Wakering. Picture: STAN BASTON

Speaking to Seasiders TV after the game, head of coach development Peter Trevivian said, “It’s not easy to change to another system overnight, but the players stuck at it and they did well. This system suits the players that are here.”

He went on to say: “On balance we deserved to win but in the second half we didn’t really push on and do the things we did in the first half. That second period was a little too close.”

Next up for Felixstowe are Heybridge Swifts, currently sitting in third place. It was at that game back in October that debutant Darren Mills picked up a lengthy injury.

Felixstowe & Walton United's Joe Bloomfield goes close with this effort. Picture: STAN BASTONFelixstowe & Walton United's Joe Bloomfield goes close with this effort. Picture: STAN BASTON

Encouragingly, however, alongside Kye Ruel, who injured his achilles pre-season, both men turned out on Saturday for the Reserves in their 2-2 draw at Debenham FC.

16,000 rail travellers to Stansted fined after believing they could use Oyster card

People have been caught out on Stansted Express trains thinking they could use Oyster cards as payment Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

Lowestoft: Man jailed for 10 years for raping 12-year-old girl

Robert Anderson Fulton of Southwell Road, Lowestoft, pleaded guilty to raping a 12-year-old girl.

Headteacher to take student vandals for in-person apologies after Framlingham vandalism

Framlingham College. Pitcure: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

'The club is not for sale, nor do I want to sell' - Evans on what's gone wrong at Town, and the future

Ipswich owner Marcus Evans. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

