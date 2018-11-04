Lambert adds ex-U’s stopper Walker to backroom team at Town

Goalkeeping coach Jimmy Walker has joined Pual Lambert's backroom team at Portman Road. Picture: ITFC Archant

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has added goalkeeping coach Jimmy Walker to his backroom team at Portman Road.

Jimmy Walker in action for Walsall against Colchester in 2011. Picture: ARCHANT Jimmy Walker in action for Walsall against Colchester in 2011. Picture: ARCHANT

Walker, who moves from Sunderland, began his coaching career with Peterborough in 2013 and had spells with Gillingham and Lincoln City before joining The Black Cats this summer to work alongside new boss Jack Ross.

Ross, of course, was one of the favourites for the vacant hotseat at Portman Road, before Paul Hurst was appointed and subsequently lasted just a handful of games in charge.

As a player, Walker made more than 450 appearances for Walsall while also turning out for West Ham United and Colchester United among other clubs.

It was with the U’s that Walker played under Paul Lambert, making 16 appearances in 2008/09. He is the fourth addition to Lambert’s backroom staff along with Stuart Taylor, Jim Henry and Matt Gill.