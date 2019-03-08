Walsham bow out of FA Cup after second-half penalty miss

Craig Jennings (partially hidden by post) turns to celebrate scoring a close-range equaliser from a free-kick, during today's FA Cup extra preliminary tie at Summer Road.Picture: CARL MARSTON Archant

Walsham le Willows 1 Peterborough Northern Star 2

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Walsham-le-Willows players celebrate following Craig Jennings' 13th minute equaliser, against Peterborough Northern Star. Picture: CARL MARSTON Walsham-le-Willows players celebrate following Craig Jennings' 13th minute equaliser, against Peterborough Northern Star. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Walsham le Willows' miserable run of results in the FA Cup continued, after they were guilty of conceding a goal in each half of this afternoon's extra preliminary tie against Peterborough Northern Star, at Summer Road.

The Willows had not won an FA Cup tie in seven years, and that poor record was extended despite a 13th minute equaliser from summer signing, Craig Jennings.

They did have a chance to grab a second equaliser, only for Craig Nurse to see his 75th minute penalty saved by keeper Dan Swan.

Walsham were caught cold, conceding an opening goal inside the first two minutes on a blustery afternoon.

Walsham striker Craig Jennings kneels on the deck recovering from a heavy challenge. Picture: CARL MARSTON Walsham striker Craig Jennings kneels on the deck recovering from a heavy challenge. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Northern Star striker Craig Smith was allowed too much space, just inside the penalty area, and turned to lash home a deadly shot past keeper Steve Fenner.

The Willows, despite this dreadful start, settled the better for the remainder of the half and could have scored more than their one goal.

Right-back Lee Warren's intended cross, on five minutes, was caught by the wind and sailed over keeper Swan, only to drop just the wrong side of the post.

But the home side were level in the 13th minute, thanks to Jennings' close-range finish from Sam Peters' free-kick.

Peters whipped over the delivery to the near post, where Jennings managed to prod the ball over the line despite the efforts of the covering defenders.

Left-back Peters tried his luck with a 25-yard daisy-cutter which rolled wide of target in the 18th minute, while a terrific cross from Jed Wigley released Jennings, whose snap shot was not far adrift.

You may also want to watch:

Trevor Newman's side ended the first half on top, and Wigley almost gave them the lead in the 44th minute.

The home winger deceived centre-half Luke Smith to leave him with just keeper Swan to beat, but he ballooned his shot over the bar from 10 yards out.

And it was the visitors who regained their lead, six minutes into the second half, when the Willows defence was split open by Smith's precision pass.

This allowed an unmarked Ewan Fieldhouse to run through and drive his shot home, although keeper Fenner did get a good touch to the ball.

Walsham pressed for a second equaliser, and they were given a gilt-edged chance when Ryan Clark was felled in the box by defender Matt Cox in the 75th minute, for a clear-cut penalty.

However, the spot kick from Nurse, who opted for power over placement, saw keeper Swan managed to make the save, the ball flying off his body and dropping wide.

Jennings was through on goal in the 82nd minute, but his fierce angled drive was well saved by the acrobatic Swan, while home defender Cox nearly netted an own goal in stoppage time and substitute Cameron Nicholls rattled the far post with a late cross-cum-shot.

But Walsham could not fashion a late equaliser, the match ending in a mixture of heavy rain and bright sunshine.

Squads

WALSHAM: Fenner, Warren (sub Hammond, 82), Peters, Miller, Clarke, Sim (sub McPhillips, 66), Clark, Collins, Jennings, Nurse, Wigley (sub Nicholls, 74).

PETERBOROUGH NORTHERN STAR: Swan, Panting, Hewson, Cox, Rodden, Smith, Blanchart (sub Yeboah, 63), Wilson, Smith (sub Bowles, 88), Fieldhouse (sub Barber, 73), Dunn.