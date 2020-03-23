‘I frogmarched him back to the site of the defecation...’ – Jon Walters tells tale of ‘poo gate’ as panic buying of toilet roll continues

Former Ipswich Town forward Jonathan Walters has taken to Twitter to tell the tale of 'poo gate'. Photo: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Former Ipswich Town forward Jon Walters has taken to Twitter to tell the tale of a jogger defecating outside his house amidst the current panic buying of toilet roll due to the coronavirus crisis.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

TRUE STORY FROM YESTERDAY!..I was walking with my wife and dog out of the gate to my house and saw a man squatting, shorts around ankles, exposing everything and leaving us a present He spots us, pulls up shorts and proceeds to sprint off... — Jonathan Walters (@JonWalters19) March 23, 2020

Walters, who retired in 2018 after picking up an Achilles injury during his second spell with the Blues, outlined his story in a series of social media posts.

The 36-year-old wrote: “TRUE STORY FROM YESTERDAY! I was walking with my wife and dog out of the gate to my house and saw a man squatting, shorts around ankles, exposing everything and leaving us a present (poo emoji). He spots us, pulls up shorts and proceeds to sprint off.

“Looking like a runner, with short shorts, back pack and drinking straws coming out of his backpack. He set off at a rapid pace, disappeared around a bend and up an extremely steep country lane. I sprang over the gate and proceeded to chase the phantom s****er.

“I soon realised this guy was a decent runner but he had seriously underestimated my hill sprinting ability. Running on a 45 degree hill I was catching him up fast whilst telling him so. He had all the gear and no idea! I caught him up stopping him in his tracks.

“I proceeded to tell him to go back to clean it up (poo emoji). He then began to argue what he had done was acceptable and demands tissue paper and a bag! I told him to use the pretty red T-shirt he’s wearing.

“A neighbour hears the commotion. She comes out and begins to tell him how disgusting he is.

“I have now frogmarched him back down to the site of the defecation and the offender, armed with a plastic bag provided by Lynne my neighbour, proceeds to clean up his mess.

“With my phone in hand, I decided to take a short video of him doing so...as proof! He then physically removes my phone out of my hand saying ‘No, No, No!’ I physically retrieve my phone back and he realises he’s still a runner with all the gear and no idea!

“He quickly puts the plastic bag with offending substance into his backpack and runs off in the opposite direction, no doubt squelching the whole way home, which he said was 10 miles away. I hope his wife gets a whiff of him when he returns.

“Whilst this has been going on, an older couple, having watched the whole episode unfold in front of them approach me. With a wry smile on his face the husband tells me that he told his wife ‘There’s no chance he’s getting away from him!’

“Honestly the lengths people are going to at the moment to avoid using their toilet roll is beyond me. I think the offender should come back and apologise to my wife, kids and neighbours who could’ve easily trod in his disgusting mess, or I could also post the video I took of him and put it on Social Media to hopefully deter him from doing this again.

“Remember to stay safe, social distance yourselves and don’t go s****ing on other people’s property! #poogate”