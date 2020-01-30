E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Suffolk Senior Cup/SIL previews: Huge games as teams look for semi-final spot

30 January, 2020 - 06:30
Suffolk Senior Cup action this weekend

Suffolk Senior Cup action this weekend

PA Wire/PA Images

Three of the four quarter-finals of the Suffolk Senior Cup take place this weekend - with some fascinating ties.

Three Suffolk & Ipswich League teams are in action - all up against Thurlow One clubs, while Henley Athletic will have to wait another month before they settle their quarter-final tie with Ipswich Town U18s.

Ipswich Wanderers entertain Old Newton at Humber Doucy Lane (2pm ko), Wanderers having hit a decent run of form of late.

For joint boss James Buckle it is a game to look forward to, but certainly one his side won't be taking for granted.

"We go into Saturday's quarter final tie in buoyant mood after a January which has seen three wins a draw and four clean sheets," he said.

"After a run of games away from home we enter a crucial period of three home games in eight days.

"We won't underestimate Old Newton on Saturday.

"We know they'll be bang up for the game, but so will we, and despite a few injuries we'll be desperate to reach the semis again this year."

Another very attractive-looking tie is Crane Sports v Leiston Reserves, at Greshams (2pm).

The unbeaten SIL senior league leaders will certainly go into the game as slight favourites, but on their day Leiston Reserves, as they proved at Diss Town last weekend, where they won 4-2, are very capable, with an attractive young team.

Debenham LC entertain Cops at the Leisure Centre (3pm) and this is another hugely attractive tie.

The home side have yo-yo'd a bit of late, but had a good 5-2 win over Haverhill Borough last time out, while Cops will want to bounce back from a 0-4 league defeat to Henley last weekend.

Back in the league and Henley could close to within just two points of Cranes should they beat Trimley Red Devils at the Community Hall, while either Haughley or East Bergholt could end the day in third place should they win and one of them lose.

Bergholt entertain a Benhall side who picked up an excellent away win at Achilles last weekend - Haughley travel to Bourne Vale, who reached the semi-finals of the Morrison Freight Cup last weekend.

Bildeston beat basement dwellers Westerfield last time out and will look for another three points at home to Leiston St Margarets, while the Swans entertain Achilles.

