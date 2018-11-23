We will need to watch Carlos... Hadleigh boss Wardley – who plays with the former Ipswich man – knows the score

Hadleigh boss Shane Wardley, looking for more consistency from his team Archant

Hadleigh boss Shane Wardley says he is ‘not overly concerned’ with his side’s position in the Thurlow Premier table, as he takes his side to Woodbridge this weekend, writes Mike Bacon

The Millfield team sit third bottom in the table and have shown an inconsisent streak that has caused them to be in the position they are in.

An FA Cup defeat to Woodbridge earlier in the season is still remembered by Wardley, who remains upbeat.

“We just need a bit of consistency,” he said.

“At the moment we are winning one, losing one, winning one, losing one.”

“In some ways it would be nice to win one and draw a couple and get a little unbeaten run going. But we concede sloppy goals and although we have been better over recent weeks, we are then not taking our chances.

“It’s all very frustrating.”

Hadleigh are third bottom in the table, with basement side Great Yarmouth looking like being cut adrift if they are not careful.

Framlingham are just below Hadleigh by a point, while Ely are just ahead, by a point.

“I’m not overly concerned,” Wardley said.

“We have almost a full-strength squad back now and our ‘keeper Nicky Punter is back after Glyn Dixon stepped in and did well for us.

“Against Newmarket last week we had loads of possession but conceded poor goals. We simply need to be harder to beat.”

Hadleigh travel to Notcutts to play a Woodbridge team who, despite losing to Wroxham midweek, have been on a good run of form with three straight wins previous to the Yachtsmen loss.

And in former Ipswich Town man Carlos Edwards, the Peckers have a player who still oozes class – as Wardley knows only too well.

“I play with Carlos for Whitton Vets,” Wardley said.

“Titus Bramble and Kieron Dyer also play. We are a pretty decent side.

“Carlos still seems to have so much time on the ball. We chat a lot about our Saturday games when we meet up. He picks the ball up in such good places as well. We are going to have to be very wary of him on Saturday.

“The Woodbridge squad have been together for a few years now and know each other well. It will be a tough game for us.”