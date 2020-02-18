E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

'It's going to be that real test moment' - heavyweight Wardley relishing English title fight with Vallily

18 February, 2020 - 15:46
Fabio Wardley fights Simon Vallily for the English heavyweight title on April 4th in Newcastle. Picture: PA SPORT

Fabio Wardley fights Simon Vallily for the English heavyweight title on April 4th in Newcastle. Picture: PA SPORT

PA Wire/PA Images

Ipswich boxer Fabio Wardley is expecting the toughest test of his career when he fights Simon Vallily for the English heavyweight title in April - but he has no doubt that he will leave the ring with his hand raised.

Former Chantry High School pupil Wardley, 25, will meet Vallily at the Newcastle Arena on April 4, in what is both a big step up in class and the first opportunity for silverware in his unbeaten (8-0, 7KO) career so far.

In Vallily (17-2-1, 7KO) he faces a man with serious pedigree - he was the Commonwealth Games heavyweight gold medalist in 2010 - and experience. The 34-year-old has had 20 pro fights, plus been in with the likes of brilliant former cruiserweight world champions Oleksandr Usyk and Maris Briedis.

MORE: I would love to fight at Portman Road one day' - Ipswich heavyweight Wardley reveals Town target ahead of latest O2 clash

Fabio Wardley is 8-0 (7KOs) in his pro career so far. Picture: PA SPORTFabio Wardley is 8-0 (7KOs) in his pro career so far. Picture: PA SPORT

Wardley, who fights out of the Suffolk Punch gym in Martlesham, said: "It's a great fight for me and my career. It's exactly what we needed at this stage of my career, that step up, that next level, that someone who's not going to come and just survive, they want to win and obviously he wants to go home with the belt, I want to go home with the belt and it's going to be a good toe-to-toe fight.

"I'm expecting him to be very well-schooled, very resilient and very sharp.

"He's not a conventional heavyweight in terms of being large and heavy and clubbing, he's similar to myself - on the lighter side of heavyweights and more sharp than he is heavy.

MORE: 'Exactly what we needed' - Wardley on stopping tough foe Strunz, plus going viral for Five Guys question mid-fight

"That's what we're going to be looking for - and we'll be looking to meet him with that, beat him to the punch and be sharp."

He continued: "I'm expecting it to be the hardest fight of my career. This is the big stage for me. I'm going to be late on the bill, it's for a title, live on Sky Sports in front of a good few thousand Geordie fans.

Fabio Wardley, right, has won seven of his fights by KO. Picture: PA SPORTFabio Wardley, right, has won seven of his fights by KO. Picture: PA SPORT

"It's going to be that real test moment - this is it, and we'll see if we're going to make it."

When pushed for a prediction, the confident and charismatic Suffolk puncher said: "I think we're both going to come out firing from the beginning and both want to put our mark on that fight, but I think after the fifth or sixth rounds my youth will kick in.

"I'll be putting a high pressure on and start to force him to flag - and hopefully get the knock-out."

div itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/VideoObject">

MORE: Watch: 'I can go all the way' - Ipswich heavyweight Wardley targets world titles

And Wardley has no intention of stopping with the English title. He said: "My ultimate goal in this sport is to win a world title. I don't think it's unattainable at all, I think I can get there.

"I just have to stay on track, stay consistent, stay with the plan and we can get there.

"But 100% I want that real top level silverware around my waist one day."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Man seriously hurt in crash involving two cars and a tree

The air ambulance has landed nearby Picture: GILES WATLING

Did you see the ‘meteor’ above Suffolk last night?

Did you spot the 'meteorite' above Suffolk? (file image) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Regatta restaurant to return with familiar faces at the helm

Brothers Oli and Alex Burnside will be taking over the Regatta Restaurant Picture: ANNA LIPSKA

Most Read

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Man seriously hurt in crash involving two cars and a tree

The air ambulance has landed nearby Picture: GILES WATLING

Did you see the ‘meteor’ above Suffolk last night?

Did you spot the 'meteorite' above Suffolk? (file image) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Regatta restaurant to return with familiar faces at the helm

Brothers Oli and Alex Burnside will be taking over the Regatta Restaurant Picture: ANNA LIPSKA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk magistrates’ fines for fare-dodgers lowest in the region

Greater Anglia has taken nearly 1,400 people to court for fare dodging in two months. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Colchester chosen over Ipswich for new £30million hospital treatment centre

The new entrance to Colchester Hospital. Picture: HOLLY HUME

Chimney fire breaks out at thatched cottage

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service has been called to a chimney fire in Bradfield St Clare Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Boutique to offer unique, home-based personal shopping experience

Fanny and Frank are offering a new service where they go to shoppers houses and help identify items of clothing they need in their wardrobe Picture; CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich pub to open charity shop as fight to help toddler with cancer continues

Ireland Banham with mum Chloe, who is raising money to pay for a life-saving vaccine for Ireland in the USA PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24