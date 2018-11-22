Rain

Rain

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer
Video

‘It’s going to be a very exciting year’ – heavyweight prospect Wardley signs with star Whyte

22 November, 2018 - 16:17
Ipswich heavyweight prospect Fabio Wardley has signed with Dillian Whyte. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich heavyweight prospect Fabio Wardley has signed with Dillian Whyte. Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Stephen Waller

Heavyweight prospect Fabio Wardley’s career is set to skyrocket after the Suffolk stylist signed with world-title contender Dillian Whyte.

Fabio Wardley is 4-0 as a pro. Picture: SARA THOMASFabio Wardley is 4-0 as a pro. Picture: SARA THOMAS

The unbeaten Ipswich talent is one of the best young big men in the country, but his progress has stalled with a series of cancelled fights – his last two dust-ups have been axed, one on the day of the fight.

The 23-year-old is 4-0 as a professional, with three straight first round stoppages, but now hasn’t fought since demolishing Ferenc Zsalek at the Corn Exchange in Ipswich back in May.

And so Wardley has decided to part company with manager/promoter Mervyn Turner, of Shamrock Promotions, turning instead to sparring partner Whyte, one of the world’s best heavyweights, who faces Dereck Chisora at the O2 Arena in London on December 22.

“Dillian will be my manager, guiding my career, putting me on shows, proposing fights and giving me access to all the options he has,” said Wardley.

“Mervyn and I came to the agreement that it was going to be best to separate. I didn’t feel like things were going the way I wanted them to. “There was no animosity between us, I just wanted to push my career in a different direction. It’s going to be a very exciting year, year and a half.”

MORE: Wardley on a frustrating 2018, plus sparring superstar Usyk

Wardley, who stressed that he’ll still be based in Ipswich with trainer Robert Hodgins, now hopes to fight on Whyte’s undercard on the huge PPV show at the O2 just before Christmas, and looks set to feature on far higher profile events going forward as he builds his career.

“There’s a possibility of getting on that December 22 card,” Wardley said. “Those sorts of shows are going to be where I mostly am, the shows that are on TV, the bigger shows.

Fabio Wardley is one of the best young heavyweights in the country. Picture: STEVE WALLERFabio Wardley is one of the best young heavyweights in the country. Picture: STEVE WALLER

“I’ll be well down the cards to begin with, but it will just be great for me to be fighting on those sorts of events.

“The plan remains the same – the top focus right now is just fighting, racking up ranking points and moving up. I want to get on a roll, and get that area title in the next 9-12 months.

“I also want to say thanks to all my supporters who have stood by me through all these things. There’s a lot which has gone wrong, but in 2019 I’m going to repay all of you.”

Topic Tags:

Video Ipswich Town Group Chat: What’s on Paul Lambert’s office walls, and which former coaching candidate wanted to tear down Town’s history?

16:42 Mark Heath
(L-R) Andy Warren, Stuart Watson and Mark Heath during the latest Ipswich Town Group Chat at Archant Towers. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town are back in action tomorrow night, live on Sky – so we’re back talking all things Blues and taking your questions in the latest Ipswich Town Group Chat.

‘Paul gets it... he wants a buzzing cauldron with non-stop chanting’ - Lambert meets fans to help improve atmosphere

14:38 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert invited a group of Ipswich Town fans to Playford Road. Picture: BLUE ACTION

Paul Lambert met with a group of Ipswich Town fans earlier this week to discuss ways of improving the atmosphere inside Portman Road.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Town beat Inter Milan in the UEFA Cup

12:14 Ross Halls
Town beat Inter Milan on this day in 2001

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today features a famous win over Italian giants Inter Milan.

‘We must show we can play good, attacking and intense football’ - Bialkowski wants Town to impress

12:03 Andy Warren
Bartosz Bialkowski is enjoying life at Portman Road under Paul Lambert. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Bartosz Bialkowski believes he and his team-mates have a duty to show a bumper home crowd their brand of ‘good, attacking and intense’ football when they host West Bromwich Albion.

‘He’s got to leave potential at the door and leave a mark’ - Lambert on Bishop return and Huws setback

06:00 Andy Warren
Teddy Bishop has played just 24 minutes of football for Ipswich Town this season. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Paul Lambert has challenged Teddy Bishop to make his mark as the midfielder continues his bid for fitness following three injury-hit seasons.

‘I was never told anything... at least have the bravery to tell me’ - Bart on being dropped by Hurst for Norwich clash

Yesterday, 14:24 Andy Warren
Bartosz Bialkowski is back in the team after being dropped by Paul Hurst earlier in the season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski discussed being left out of the team by former boss Paul Hurst, new coach Jimmy Walker and Paul Lambert’s positive impact when he spoke to the media this afternoon.

‘He’s a centre-half’ - Lambert on Donacien’s role

Yesterday, 18:10 Andy Warren
Janoi Donacien is a central defender in Paul Lambert's eyes. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Paul Lambert sees Janoi Donacien as a central defender.

‘I just go with my own eye’ - Lambert confirms Graham loan will be cut short in January

Yesterday, 15:41 Andy Warren
Jordan Graham's loan at Ipswich Town is set to be cut short in January. Picture: ITFC

Paul Lambert has confirmed Jordan Graham is no longer in his plans at Ipswich Town with the winger’s loan set to be cut short in January.

‘He’s been very, very good’ - Evans to speak to Knudsen regarding new deal following Lambert recommendation

Yesterday, 15:04 Andy Warren
Jonas Knudsen is out of contract this summer. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has told owner Marcus Evans that he believes defender Jonas Knudsen is worthy of a new contract.

Video Watch: ‘We’re stronger together’ - Town boss Lambert’s appeal to fans ahead of West Brom clash

Yesterday, 13:52 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert will speak to the media this afternoon Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert spoke to the media this afternoon ahead of the Friday night clash with West Bromwich Albion, and discussed the importance of the club’s fans creating a rocking Portman Road atmosphere as they try to escape the drop zone.

Most read

26 cars fined in illegal parking crackdown

St Edmundsbury Police held a crackdown on illegal parking. Picture: ST EDMUNDSBURY POLICE

‘He’s got to leave potential at the door and leave a mark’ - Lambert on Bishop return and Huws setback

Teddy Bishop has played just 24 minutes of football for Ipswich Town this season. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2018: Travel information

The packed Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre last year at Angel Hill Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Additional trains running to and from the Christmas Fayre

The Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre. Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘I was never told anything... at least have the bravery to tell me’ - Bart on being dropped by Hurst for Norwich clash

Bartosz Bialkowski is back in the team after being dropped by Paul Hurst earlier in the season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Four-vehicle crash closes major Suffolk road

The crash happened near Earl Soham around 8.15am on November 22. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24