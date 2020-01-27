E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'As a Norwich fan, beating Ipswich is always win-win for me' - Rotherham boss Warne on tonight's top-two clash

PUBLISHED: 12:00 28 January 2020

Rotherham manager Paul Warne grew up a Norwich City fan. Photo: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne claims his side go into tonight's top-two League One clash against Ipswich Town as the underdogs.

Town toppled the Millers from the summit at the weekend, Paul Lambert's men beating Lincoln 1-0 at Portman Road to make it five unbeaten in the league (W3 D2) as Rotherham suffered a 2-1 loss at Peterborough to bring to an end an impressive seven-game unbeaten streak (W5 D2).

Previewing tonight's action at the New York Stadium, Warne - who grew up in Norfolk a Norwich City fan - said: "Because they've taken top spot off us it just adds something to this match.

"It's second versus first and we're the underdogs, which is always a joy for my players because it suits their mentality.

"As a Norwich City fan beating Ipswich, if possible, is always a win-win for me. It will be a big game, although the three points aren't worth any more than in any other game. We need to respond to defeat at Peterborough with a performance.

"More often than not, against the better teams at home we've done all right. The atmosphere should be electric."

Lambert said: "It's another hard game, a different type of game. I thought they'd be up there. They kept quite a few of their players after coming down, physically they are very, very strong, at set plays they are really good and we're not the tallest side. We have to try and come up with some way of combating that.

"The stadium is good, the field will be good. We have to come up with a game plan where we can go there and win."

