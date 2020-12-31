'If the right thing comes up, I'm not bothered what level it is' - Warnock quizzed about Ipswich Town 'link' on TalkSport

Neil Warnock left Cardiff City on November 11. Photo: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Veteran manager Neil Warnock was quizzed about 'links' to Ipswich Town on TalkSport this morning.

Neil Warnock (right) says his wife Sharon would let him take a job until the end of the season. Photo: PA Neil Warnock (right) says his wife Sharon would let him take a job until the end of the season. Photo: PA

The Blues have slipped to fourth in the League One table following a run which has seen them claim 10 points from 11 games.

Paul Lambert, completely unprompted, raised the topic of him facing the sack following the Boxing Day goalless home draw with Gillingham. And he also refused to rule out quitting.

However, following Sunday's 5-3 loss at Lincoln, the Blues boss has been given a public vote of confidence from general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill.

Warnock, who left Cardiff last month, was a guest on the Alan Brazil Breakfast Show on TalkSport this morning.

Asked by Brazil if he was ready to return to management, the 71-year-old - who has eight promotions on his CV - said: "I've always said that after Christmas I'd do something. I'm not bothered what level it is. I'll do something until the end of the season if it's the right one. If it's something that whets my appetite she (wife Sharon) says I can go until the end of the season!"

Then former Arsenal Ray Parlour says: "I'll ask you a question Neil. Alan was a legend there and you've been linked to Ipswich Town, who are struggling at the moment..."

Warnock replies: "I get linked to everything. All managers do, don't they? I think that's how it is at the minute. There's always talk and you just don't know.

"Like I say, if the right thing comes up I'm not really bothered what it is. I just want to enjoy myself until the end of the season."

Parlour's comments come out of the blue given that there doesn't appear to have been any real Warnock to Ipswich links.

The former Sheffield United, Crystal Palace, QPR, Leeds and Rotherham manager has had some ding-dong battles with Ipswich over the years and was heavily linked to the Town job before owner Marcus Evans appointed Paul Jewell in 2012.