Video

Watch: Dozzell's fantastic goal in thrilling Leeds win

06 May, 2019 - 13:55
Andre Dozzell celebrates his goal to put Town 2-1 up yesterday. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Andre Dozzell celebrates his goal to put Town 2-1 up yesterday. Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town scored one of the best team goals of the Championship season in their pulsating victory over Leeds United – and you can watch it here.

The relegated Blues signed off their stay in the Championship in style yesterday, beating play-off bound Leeds 3-2 at Portman Road in one of the most entertaining games of what has been a miserable campaign.

MORE: Stuart Watson's final verdict of the season after Leeds win

And young star midfielder Andre Dozzell finished off a cracking team move to put them 2-1 up in a glimpse of what could be to come next season in League One.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Stu Says - Thoughts from Leeds triumph

Flynn Downes and Collin Quaner grabbed the other goals in the victory.

The Blues now head off for their summer break, before returning to training in late June.

The fixtures for their League One campaign will be released at 9am on Thursday, June 20.

