Video

Sears’ cool finish, Edwards’ crisp volley and Knudsen switching off – watch highlights of Reading 2 Ipswich Town 2

Freddie Sears slots home Ipswich's second goal at Reading. Photo: Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town remain five points adrift at the foot of the Championship table following yesterday’s 2-2 draw at Reading.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Blues broke the deadlock in the fifth minute when Freddie Sears coolly converted after Jordan Roberts had helped on Bartosz Bialkowski’s goalkick.

Reading hit back immediately though as Yakou Meite produced an improvised acrobatic finish from Sam Baldock’s cross.

Town then dominated the rest of the first half, but couldn’t increase their lead.

Bartosz Bialkowski made a fine stop from Mo Barrow after the restart. Reading then equalised in the 84th minute when Meite headed home Leandro Bacuna’s long pass over the top, Blues boss Paul Lambert saying afterwards that Jonas Knudsen should have tucked inside.