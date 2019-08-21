Watch: Jackson's injury time winner for Town against AFC Wimbledon

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
21 August, 2019 - 13:30
Kayden Jackson wheels away after scoring the late winner in the Ipswich Town v AFC Wimbledon match at Portman Road. Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Kayden Jackson was the hero as Ipswich Town beat AFC Wimbledon in dramatic fashion, deep into injury time last night - and you can watch his winer here.

Striker Jackson pounced four minutes into time added on at Portman Road to rifle home a right foot rocket and send Blues fans wild.

MORE: 'I've been going about my business quietly... I've been working hard' - match-winner Jackson on his role in the Ipswich side

In truth, the victory had looked very unlikely all night, as Town toiled against a Dons side they were expected to beat.

MORE: Stu says - five thoughts from Town's win over Wimbledon

They trailed 1-0 going into the last ten minutes, before James Norwood muscled his way onto the end of a corner and buried his header with nine minutes to go.

MORE: Lambert doesn't rule out more signings

That sparked a Town siege on the Dons' goal, capped by Jackson's dramatic winner.

The result means Town have eight points from their first four League One games and remian unbeaten as they head to struggling Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

