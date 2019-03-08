E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Video

Watch: Town boss Lambert's press conference ahead of Accrington trip from 1pm

PUBLISHED: 11:11 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:11 16 October 2019

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert will meet the media before the trip to Accrington on Sunday. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert will meet the media before the trip to Accrington on Sunday. Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert will meet the media this lunchtime ahead of the long trip to Accrington Stanley on Sunday - and you can watch it here.

Fans will be hoping for an update on the fitness of Flynn Downes, who limped out of England Under 20's action on Monday night with what the club are calling an 'impact hip injury'.

MORE: Mike Bacon - Accrington switch is a shameful way to treat Town fans

Losing Downes, who's played in every league game this season, would be a blow for the table-topping Blues as they prepare for the long trip to Stanley for a 12 noon kick-off on Sunday, in a game televised on Sky.

MORE: Ipswich Town SWOT analysis - the Strengths which have taken Town top

Town, of course, have won eight and drawn three of their opening League One games, and are one of just two unbeaten league teams in the country - the other being all-conquering European champions Liverpool.

The press conference is due to start at 1pm.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Amber weather warning issued as thunderstorms and heavy rain hit Suffolk

Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Picture: ANNALI CHAPMAN

Manhunt under way after masked raiders with crowbars smash into Co-op

Police were called to the Coop in Sizewell Road, Leiston, to reports of a burglary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Speedway Recap: The story of the Premiership Play-Off Final first leg as Witches fall to a home defeat

Jason Doyle falls behind Cameron Heeps and Niels-Kristian Iversen on the first bend of the opening heat. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘It sickens me’ – Mum’s anger after autistic son, 10, forced out of Suffolk school

Jack Abbott has spoken out over 'off-rolling' Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Village could more than double in size under new housing plans

The land in Pettistree which could see new housing Picture: DAVID HALLETT

Most Read

Amber weather warning issued as thunderstorms and heavy rain hit Suffolk

Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Picture: ANNALI CHAPMAN

Manhunt under way after masked raiders with crowbars smash into Co-op

Police were called to the Coop in Sizewell Road, Leiston, to reports of a burglary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Speedway Recap: The story of the Premiership Play-Off Final first leg as Witches fall to a home defeat

Jason Doyle falls behind Cameron Heeps and Niels-Kristian Iversen on the first bend of the opening heat. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘It sickens me’ – Mum’s anger after autistic son, 10, forced out of Suffolk school

Jack Abbott has spoken out over 'off-rolling' Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Village could more than double in size under new housing plans

The land in Pettistree which could see new housing Picture: DAVID HALLETT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk family beat global interest to land job on stunning island

Sark Island is part of the Channel Islands Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

More than 600 Thomas Cook staff given free holiday by Suffolk firm

Former Thomas Cook employees have been invited to enjoy a free holiday at Broadland Sands Holiday Park, near Lowestoft. Photo: Park Holiday UK.

16-year-old motorcyclist in hospital following collision with car

A 16-year-old motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after colliding with a vehicle. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Delia pays for Suffolk EU supporters to join march for second referendum

Delia Smith will be paying for coaches takin EU supporters to London. Photo: Jono Read

Watch: Town boss Lambert’s press conference ahead of Accrington trip from 1pm

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert will meet the media before the trip to Accrington on Sunday. Picture: STEVE WALLER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists