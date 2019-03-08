Watch: Town boss Lambert's press conference ahead of Accrington trip from 1pm
PUBLISHED: 11:11 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:11 16 October 2019
Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert will meet the media this lunchtime ahead of the long trip to Accrington Stanley on Sunday - and you can watch it here.
Fans will be hoping for an update on the fitness of Flynn Downes, who limped out of England Under 20's action on Monday night with what the club are calling an 'impact hip injury'.
Losing Downes, who's played in every league game this season, would be a blow for the table-topping Blues as they prepare for the long trip to Stanley for a 12 noon kick-off on Sunday, in a game televised on Sky.
Town, of course, have won eight and drawn three of their opening League One games, and are one of just two unbeaten league teams in the country - the other being all-conquering European champions Liverpool.
The press conference is due to start at 1pm.