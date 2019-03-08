Video

Watch: Town boss Lambert's press conference ahead of Accrington trip from 1pm

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert will meet the media before the trip to Accrington on Sunday. Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert will meet the media this lunchtime ahead of the long trip to Accrington Stanley on Sunday - and you can watch it here.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fans will be hoping for an update on the fitness of Flynn Downes, who limped out of England Under 20's action on Monday night with what the club are calling an 'impact hip injury'.

MORE: Mike Bacon - Accrington switch is a shameful way to treat Town fans

Losing Downes, who's played in every league game this season, would be a blow for the table-topping Blues as they prepare for the long trip to Stanley for a 12 noon kick-off on Sunday, in a game televised on Sky.

MORE: Ipswich Town SWOT analysis - the Strengths which have taken Town top

Town, of course, have won eight and drawn three of their opening League One games, and are one of just two unbeaten league teams in the country - the other being all-conquering European champions Liverpool.

The press conference is due to start at 1pm.