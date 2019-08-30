Watch: Town boss Lambert's press conference ahead of Shrewsbury clash from 9am

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
30 August, 2019 - 08:00
Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert will meet the media ahead of his side's clash with Shrewsbury Town. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert will meet the media this morning ahead of his table-topping side's clash with Shrewsbury Town tomorrow.

The Town boss has guided his side to the top of the early League One table, having enjoyed a big 5-0 win over ailing Bolton last weekend.

MORE: 'He's keeping people fresh... everyone deserves a fair crack' - Jackson sees benefits of Lambert's rotation game

But the Shrews, once managed by ex-Town chief Paul Hurst, should offer a much sterner test this weekend, having won two and drawn two of their opening five games.

MORE: 'I feel I'd have something to offer in that position in the future' - Chambers interested in director of football role

They sit in ninth spot, three points behind Town in the early going - they've found goals hard to come by, having netted just four times thus far, but have been strong defensively, conceding only three goals.

- The press conference is due to start at 9am.

