Video

Watch: Town boss Lambert's press conference ahead of Shrewsbury clash from 9am

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert will meet the media ahead of his side's clash with Shrewsbury Town. Photo: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert will meet the media this morning ahead of his table-topping side's clash with Shrewsbury Town tomorrow.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Town boss has guided his side to the top of the early League One table, having enjoyed a big 5-0 win over ailing Bolton last weekend.

MORE: 'He's keeping people fresh... everyone deserves a fair crack' - Jackson sees benefits of Lambert's rotation game

But the Shrews, once managed by ex-Town chief Paul Hurst, should offer a much sterner test this weekend, having won two and drawn two of their opening five games.

MORE: 'I feel I'd have something to offer in that position in the future' - Chambers interested in director of football role

They sit in ninth spot, three points behind Town in the early going - they've found goals hard to come by, having netted just four times thus far, but have been strong defensively, conceding only three goals.

- The press conference is due to start at 9am.