Watch Town assistant boss Taylor's pre-Blades press conference

PUBLISHED: 13:16 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:16 25 April 2019

Town assistant boss Stuart Taylor will meet the media lunchtime. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Town assistant boss Stuart Taylor will meet the media lunchtime. Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town assistant boss Stuart Taylor will meet the media this lunchtime ahead of his side’s trip to Sheffield United on Saturday.

Taylor's stepping in for boss Paul Lambert ahead of the trip to Bramall Lane, with the rock bottom Blues looking for their fifth win of the season, against a side battling hard for automatic promotion.

Of course, the Blues have already been relegated and are preparing for life in League One next season.

After Saturday's clash, Town finish their campaign with a home clash against Leeds United – another side fighting for promotion – on Sunday, May 5.

Taylor's press conference is due to start at 1pm.

