WATCH! As Town leave it late to beat Shrewsbury in dramatic finale

Jack Lankester nets Town's winner Archant

Jack Lankester’s late winner gave Town all three points against Shrewsbury at Portman Road on Saturday.

Jack Lankaster is congratulated by Alan Judge and Keanan Bennetts after scoring Towns late winner. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Jack Lankaster is congratulated by Alan Judge and Keanan Bennetts after scoring Towns late winner. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The Blues toiled for much of the afternoon, lacking spark, and needed Ethan Ebanks-Landell to turn Keanan Bennetts’ cross into his own net to rescue an equaliser after Oliver Norburn had given the visitors a fourth-minute lead from the spot.

Then, deep into seven minutes of added time, Jack Lankester popped up to head home after visiting goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne could only push Alan Judge’s shot up in the air.

James Norwood celebrates as Keanan Bennetts ball crosses the line to pull Ipswich level at 1-1. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com James Norwood celebrates as Keanan Bennetts ball crosses the line to pull Ipswich level at 1-1. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com