WATCH! As Town leave it late to beat Shrewsbury in dramatic finale
Archant
Jack Lankester’s late winner gave Town all three points against Shrewsbury at Portman Road on Saturday.
The Blues toiled for much of the afternoon, lacking spark, and needed Ethan Ebanks-Landell to turn Keanan Bennetts’ cross into his own net to rescue an equaliser after Oliver Norburn had given the visitors a fourth-minute lead from the spot.
Then, deep into seven minutes of added time, Jack Lankester popped up to head home after visiting goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne could only push Alan Judge’s shot up in the air.
