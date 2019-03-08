Watch Lambert's pre-Easter press conference live from 1.15pm

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert will meet the media for the first time since his side were relegated this afternoon. Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert will speak publicly for the firs time since his team were relegated this afternoon – and you can watch it live here.

Lambert will meet the media for his press conference ahead of the Easter weekend games - Preston away on Good Friday, followed by a home game with Swansea on Easter Monday.

Town were of course relegated to League One following their draw with Birmingham City on Saturday, the first time they will play in the third tier of English football since 1957.

It comes after a dreadful season for the Portman Road outfit, who have won just four games all campaign – one of those came at Swansea, who they'll be aiming to do the double over on Monday.

Tune in to see what Lambert has to say, on the day the club are also set to reveal season ticket prices for next season.

The press conference is set to start at 1.15pm.