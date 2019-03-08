Partly Cloudy

Watch Lambert's pre-Easter press conference live from 1.15pm

PUBLISHED: 10:18 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:18 17 April 2019

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert will meet the media for the first time since his side were relegated this afternoon. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert will meet the media for the first time since his side were relegated this afternoon. Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert will speak publicly for the firs time since his team were relegated this afternoon – and you can watch it live here.

Lambert will meet the media for his press conference ahead of the Easter weekend games - Preston away on Good Friday, followed by a home game with Swansea on Easter Monday.

Town were of course relegated to League One following their draw with Birmingham City on Saturday, the first time they will play in the third tier of English football since 1957.

It comes after a dreadful season for the Portman Road outfit, who have won just four games all campaign – one of those came at Swansea, who they'll be aiming to do the double over on Monday.

Tune in to see what Lambert has to say, on the day the club are also set to reveal season ticket prices for next season.

The press conference is set to start at 1.15pm.

Most Read

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Drop in TV cash, sponsorship pay and gate receipts – relegation to League One could cost Ipswich as much as £9m

Ipswich Town's relegation to League One could see the club lose as much as £9million in income. Picture: ITFC/PA

Four-year ban for chip shop owner’s second drink-driving offence

David Wardas, who runs Halesworth Fish and Chips, in London Road, has been banned from driving for four years Picture: NICK BUTCHER

