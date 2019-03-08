Overcast

Watch Cotter, Ndaba and Simpson's goals for Town Under 23s in Wednesday win

PUBLISHED: 10:22 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:32 27 March 2019

Barry Cotter celebrates his opening goal Picture: ROSS HALLS

Barry Cotter celebrates his opening goal Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Three of Ipswich Town’s young stars were on target as the Blues’ Under 23s saw off Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 yesterday afternoon - and you can watch their goals here.

Barry Cotter, Corrie Ndaba and Tyreece Simpson found the net for Gerard Nash and Chris Hogg’s table-toppers, ultimately securing another three points to maintain their position at the top of Professional Development League Two South.

But they had to do things the hard way as they finished the game with nine men.

MORE: Andy Angles - thoughts on Under 23 win

The Blues had been forced to use all three substitutes before the planned departure of Emyr Huws just after the hour mark, with the Welsh midfielder’s exit from the pitch leaving Ipswich with 10 men.

That became nine when substitute Dylan Crowe left the game injured, but the hosts held firm with some excellent, last ditch, defending amid Sheffield Wednesday pressure.

MORE: Donacien - ‘My future is at Town’

The victory leaves Ipswich eight points clear of Crystal Palace at the top of the table and 11 ahead of Coventry in third, meaning the Sky Blues will need to win all four of their remaining games to have any hope of denying the Blues a place in the end-of-season play-offs against the Northern division’s top two sides.

Barry Cotter celebrates his opening goal Picture: ROSS HALLS

Barry Cotter celebrates his opening goal Picture: ROSS HALLS

