Shock departures! Watson and Bloomfield leave Felixstowe & Walton

PUBLISHED: 09:12 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:18 04 October 2019

Felixstowe & Walton have parted company with first-team management team, Ian Watson and Danny Bloomfield by mutual consent.

Watson took over from Kevin O'Donnell and helped the Seasiders to a comfortable finish in their first season in Step 4 Isthmian North last time out.

But this season hasn't started quite so well and changes have been made.

Seasiders Vice Chairman Tony Barnes said: "Ian, in particular over the last few years as assistant manager, joint manager and manager, has been an absolutely fantastic asset to the club and it was with great sadness that we have reached the decision to have a parting of ways.

"Danny too, brought many fresh ideas to the club and as a committee we felt we were on the right tracks for long-term player development and security at level 4 and who knows, maybe capable of challenging for level 3 football.

"Both leave their positions with my very best wishes, thanks and gratitude for everything they have done and I really do hope they can continue to be part of our club in some other capacity in the future."

Coach Gary Hammond will assume responsibility for the game against Hullbridge Sports tomorrow.

