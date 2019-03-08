Sunshine and Showers

'We are targeting an away win' - Witches' Louis

PUBLISHED: 12:11 13 July 2019

Cameron Heeps, who returns to his old club on Monday night. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Cameron Heeps, who returns to his old club on Monday night. Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

The 'Tru Plant' Witches are back on their travels again over the coming week, starting with Monday evening's trip to the West Midlands to take on Wolves in a Premiership fixture at Monmore Green (7.30pm).

Ipswich raced their first home meeting in three weeks last Thursday at Foxhall and were beaten for the first time on home shale as Poole ran out 48-42 winners.

The Suffolk side were at Monmore Green back in April, but they couldn't hold on to an early lead as they were defeated 50-40. But since that defeat, the Witches have picked up points in all but one of their away meetings.

Cameron Heeps returns to a former club of his, and he will be looking for another strong showing, having scored nine there in April.

Jake Allen and Edward Kennett could be key at reserve, Allen scored 10 on his last visit there, while it is a track that should suit Kennett's style.

Chris Harris heads to Russia at the end of the week to represent Great Britain in the Speedway of Nations Finals, and he will be hoping to start the week well on a track where he has won two British titles.

Obviously, Ipswich will be keen to bounce back following their shock home defeat last week as they look to keep the chasing pack behind them in the race for the play-offs.

Witches promoter Chris Louis said: "If ever you are going to respond to a defeat, it is going to be straight away. Having only three days in between is probably a good thing. Let's go away from and put in a good performance.

"I don't think the track holds any fears for any of them.

"Even Krystian (Pieszczek) went there with Leicester last year and did quite well. We have been there once this year already and we started well but tailed off.

"We have got to look to put that right this time, but we know we can win races around there and that is what we have got to do.

"It may be a bad time to go there after they have just won away from home, but we have got to go there and knock them back down to earth.

"An away win is what we are targeting, and a point is the least we can take away. We are looking to take a point from every meeting we go to."

IPSWICH: 1 C Harris, 2 C Heeps, 3 D King, 4 R Lawson, 5 K Pieszczek, 6 Edward Kennett. J Allen 5.43.

