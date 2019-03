Musgrove feels runners-up spot still possible for Stowmarket

Paul Musgrove, assistant boss of Stowmarket Town. Photo: DM Photography. Archant

Paul Musgrove feels a second-place finish is still possible for Stowmarket Town in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division this season, writes Alex Moss.

With eight games to go, the Old Gold and Blacks sit fourth in the table, three points adrift of third-placed Woodbridge Town and a further point behind Godmanchester Rovers, in second.

Runaway leaders Histon moved 16 points clear of Stow after beating FC Clacton 2-1 on Tuesday night, which leaves Rick Andrews’ men realistically left to play for the runners-up spot in the Premier Division this season.

“Fair play to Histon, it’s no coincidence they keep scoring in the last few minutes,” Stow assistant manager Musgrove said.

“We did that a lot last year and it’s down to perseverance, belief and fitness. Really you have to applaud them for what they’ve done this season.

“Godmanchester drew and Woodbridge lost on Tuesday, which gives us a little bit more of an incentive, and it helps me a build a picture for the players that second is still achievable.

“We need to carry on the form we’ve shown in the last couple of weeks, beating Woodbridge and Kirkley.

“But we all know what football is like. As soon as you think you are there and you’ve got momentum, something kicks you in the teeth, so we’ve got to stay focused.”

After recording back-to-back wins on home turf, Stow head back on the road with a trip to 15th-placed Thetford Town tomorrow (3pm).

The tie could see three of the top five goalscorers in the Premier Division on the same pitch at the same time, with Stow’s Josh Mayhew (21 goals) and Ollie Canfer (20 goals) and Thetford’s Valter Rocha (23 goals) all likely to feature.

“I’m expecting probably one of the hardest games of the season,” Musgrove said.

“I know some of their lads as well and they’re desperate to beat us.

“We’ve got to be at it, as we have been the last two weeks against Woodbridge and Kirkley, if we are to get something out of the game.”