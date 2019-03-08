Partly Cloudy

Ipswich Town star Skuse tells of 'emotional changing room' after Blues' relegation confirmed

PUBLISHED: 13:30 14 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:30 14 April 2019

Cole Skuse looks dejected as he applauds fans after the game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Cole Skuse looks dejected as he applauds fans after the game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town midfielder Cole Skuse admitted it was ‘a very emotional changing room’ after Town’s draw with Birmingham on Saturday guaranteed their relegation to League One.

Collin Quaner pictured after the game that saw Town relegated from the Championship, following the 1-1 draw against Birmingham City. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comCollin Quaner pictured after the game that saw Town relegated from the Championship, following the 1-1 draw against Birmingham City. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Skuse who, as a senior player, is set to be pivotel for the Blues as they look to bounce back into the Championship next season, looked emotional as he spoke after the game.

“It’s been a horrible, horrible day, not just for us players, but for everyone involved in the Club,” Skuse said.

“A day a lot of people might have seen coming a few weeks back but when it actually happens it hits you like a tonne of bricks.

“It’s a very emotional changing room, a real tough one to take.

Ipswich Town supporters singing after the final whistle, despite relegation being confirmed. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comIpswich Town supporters singing after the final whistle, despite relegation being confirmed. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

“There are lads with tears in their eyes, grown men crying in there because they understand the situation. You feel you have let a lot of people down around the town.”

When asked where he felt the blame lay for Town’s demise, with many fans blaming owner Marcus Evans, Skuse said.

“You can’t blame the owner. He doesn’t run around for 90 minutes on the field.

Gwion Edwards fires Town level early in the second half. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comGwion Edwards fires Town level early in the second half. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

“As a group we have to accept responsibility.

“We cant’ be coming out here and passing the buck onto someone else.

“We have to hold ourselves accountable.

“I’ll certainly stand up and take a hit. I’ll be front of that. I’m not going to blame other people.”

Skuse hailed the support he and his team-mates had received from the fans at the end.

In emotional scenes, the Portman Road crowd sung their hearts out in support of the side.

“I’m not surprised by our fans ovation at the end because it’s been like this for weeks and weeks now,” Skuse said.

“I’m not just saying this, but we thank them. I know I’m speaking on behalf of the whole changing room, staff around the training ground and in the stadium – I say thank you to them.

“What happened out there wouldn’t be the case at many clubs.

”You would be getting jeered off, things thrown at you. Deep down we know we deserve a lot of that.

“So for them to be like that is an emotional thing.

“When as a player you know the situation that has happened and there you are standing, watching them showing their desire and passions, as I said, it’s emotional.

“I just want to thank them from the bottom of my heart.”

