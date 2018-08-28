Sunshine and Showers

Five-day forecast

‘We just never got going’ – Leiston boss Boardley after draw at Hitchin

PUBLISHED: 10:00 22 November 2018

Goalmouth action as Christy Finch, grounded, rues a missed chance at Hitchin Town. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Goalmouth action as Christy Finch, grounded, rues a missed chance at Hitchin Town. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Archant

Leiston boss, Stuart Boardley, admitted that his side did not play well at Hitchin Town last night, and they were eventually made to pay by substitute Ezra Forde’s last gasp equaliser in the third minute of injury-time in a 2-2 draw.

“I’ve said to the lads, at the end of the game, that it would have been a travesty if Hitchin had lost the game, in all fairness,” revealed Boardley. “We huffed and puffed for half-an-hour of the second half, but we just never really got going, in all honesty.

“We never got going in the first half, at all, and we just had a spell after 10 or so minutes of the second half where we got on top, without being decent, but just being OK.

“That’s the most frustrating thing – that we got ourselves in front, only to then concede a silly free-kick late, on right at the death, with just a couple of minutes left,” added Boardley.

LEISTON: Garnham, Knights, Dunbar, Aitkens, Jefford, Bullard, Lawrence (sub Moore, 87), Rutterford, Blake, Finch (sub Davies, 84), Eagle. Unused subs: Bacon, Gaffer, Beckwith.

Attendance: 229

‘He’s got to leave potential at the door and leave a mark’ - Lambert on Bishop return and Huws setback

06:00 Andy Warren
Teddy Bishop has played just 24 minutes of football for Ipswich Town this season. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Paul Lambert has challenged Teddy Bishop to make his mark as the midfielder continues his bid for fitness following three injury-hit seasons.

‘I was never told anything... at least have the bravery to tell me’ - Bart on being dropped by Hurst for Norwich clash

Yesterday, 14:24 Andy Warren
Bartosz Bialkowski is back in the team after being dropped by Paul Hurst earlier in the season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski discussed being left out of the team by former boss Paul Hurst, new coach Jimmy Walker and Paul Lambert’s positive impact when he spoke to the media this afternoon.

‘He’s a centre-half’ - Lambert on Donacien’s role

Yesterday, 18:10 Andy Warren
Janoi Donacien is a central defender in Paul Lambert's eyes. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Paul Lambert sees Janoi Donacien as a central defender.

‘I just go with my own eye’ - Lambert confirms Graham loan will be cut short in January

Yesterday, 15:41 Andy Warren
Jordan Graham's loan at Ipswich Town is set to be cut short in January. Picture: ITFC

Paul Lambert has confirmed Jordan Graham is no longer in his plans at Ipswich Town with the winger’s loan set to be cut short in January.

‘He’s been very, very good’ - Evans to speak to Knudsen regarding new deal following Lambert recommendation

Yesterday, 15:04 Andy Warren
Jonas Knudsen is out of contract this summer. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has told owner Marcus Evans that he believes defender Jonas Knudsen is worthy of a new contract.

Video Watch: ‘We’re stronger together’ - Town boss Lambert’s appeal to fans ahead of West Brom clash

Yesterday, 13:52 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert will speak to the media this afternoon Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert spoke to the media this afternoon ahead of the Friday night clash with West Bromwich Albion, and discussed the importance of the club’s fans creating a rocking Portman Road atmosphere as they try to escape the drop zone.

Video Former Ipswich boss McCarthy favourite for Ireland job following departures of O’Neill and Keane

Yesterday, 12:28 Andy Warren
Mick McCarthy, pictured during his time as Republic of Ireland manager. Picture: PA

Mick McCarthy is the early favourite for vacant Republic of Ireland job following the departure of both Martin O’Neill and assistant Roy Keane.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Gregory scores a hat-trick in Watford win

Yesterday, 12:12 Ross Halls
In 1989, David Gregory scored a hat-trick as Town knocked Watford out of the League Cup

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today we look back to David Gregory scoring a hat-trick as Town progressed to the next round of the League Cup.

‘It’s unusual to have five or six in there that look really good’ - Lambert on Ipswich academy

Yesterday, 10:00 Andy Warren
Bartosz Bialkowski has spoken of a renewed positivity under Paul Lambert. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is impressed with what he’s seen of the Blues’ academy during his early weeks of his reign.

‘I’m not being biased when I say this...’ – Bramble on his week coaching England’s U20s and how Dozzell and Downes did

Yesterday, 06:00 Stuart Watson
Andre Dozzell in action for England U20s against Germany at Colchester on Monday night. Photo: Pagepix

Titus Bramble says Ipswich Town duo Andre Dozzell and Flynn Downes were stand-out performers at the recent England Under-20 camp.

