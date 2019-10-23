Potential banana skin? But Chenery says Bury Town are prepared

Bury Town manager, Ben Chenery, urges on his side during Saturday's 1-0 win at Canvey Island. Picture: CARL MARSTON Archant

It's the ultimate potential 'banana skin' for Bury Town on Saturday afternoon - but boss Ben Chenery says his side are well prepared.

Bury Town, leaders of Isthmian North, who are enjoying a fine season, entertain bottom-placed Romford at Ram Meadow.

You could put this down as a cert 'home banker'. But Chenery won't be.

Not only does he admit Romford have been the Blues' bogey side over the years, but the Essex side also recorded their first victory of the season last Saturday - an impressive 5-1 thumping of Histon.

"You are certainly correct this has 'banana skin' written all over it," Chenery admits.

"But we won't be taking it lightly.

"Some will think this is a classic top v bottom clash, but I don't see it that way. Not only have they proved to be a bit of a bogey side to us over the years, but their result last week was impressive and I think they are a better side than their league position suggests.

"So, we won't be taking it lightly."

Bury lead the way at the top of the division ahead of Maldon & Tiptree who are still unbeaten in the league and are three points behind Bury with three games in hand.

But the Blues have lost just one league match this season so far and have, like many Isthmian North clubs, been embroiled in plenty of cup competitions of late, especially the group-led Velocity Trophy.

During the week they beat Coggeshall United 3-0, a result that gives them a chance to progress from a group that includes Sudbury and Maldon & Tiptree.

"We've quite enjoyed the Velocity Trophy to be honest," said Chenery.

"It's been a great chance for us to look at some of our U18s and U23s. It's not a competition especially on our radar, but if and when we need to call up some of these lads, which we will, they will know how we play and what we expect.

"It's a chance to rotate the squad. It's been beneficial.

Meanwhile AFC Sudbury are at home at King's Marsh Stadium in the FA Trophy on Saturday afternoon.

Mark Morsley's side face a tough test against Step 3 side Harrow Borough, who are currently 15th in Southern League Premier Division South.