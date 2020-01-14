'I want us to battle on all fronts' - Stowmarket Town star Bullard

Tom Bullard celebrates with Robbie Sweeney and Dave Cowley as Stow take the lead. Photo: PAUL VOLLER Archant

Stowmarket Town defender Tom Bullard has said his side will be going for it 'on all fronts' as the old Gold and Blacks continue their extraordinary season.

Matt Blake celebrates his goal against Glebe. Photo: HOGAN COBBOLD Matt Blake celebrates his goal against Glebe. Photo: HOGAN COBBOLD

Bullard, 33, is no stranger to trophies and success, with a plethora of Suffolk Premier Cup titles to his name, while at Bury Town and Leiston, as well as league and cup success, also with Bury.

And his hunger to want to continue to succeed, burns as strong as ever, with Stowmarket top of the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division, in the last 16 of the FA Vase, the last eight of the Suffolk Premier Cup and still in the Thurlow League Cup.

It promises to be a busy second half of the season for Stow. But Bullard can't wait.

"I want us to battle on all fronts," Bullard said.

"I enjoy winning football matches. It will be tough but we have a very good squad. Our aim is to do as well as we can.

"I've been lucky enough to win cup finals and leagues. It's a great feeling. I'm enjoying everything about Stowmarket at the moment. It was a big decision to step down from Step 3 to Step 5, but I'm 100% glad I did."

While Stowmarket look ahead to their next league clash, at home to Ely City on Saturday, many of the club's fans are already looking ahead to the last 16 Vase clash with fellow Thurlow Nunn side, Wroxham after the draw was made on Monday. Some are disappointed the two only Thurlow Nunn clubs left in the competition have been drawn against each other. But Bullard isn't worried.

"To be honest, I'm not bothered we have drawn Wroxham," he said.

"We haven't played them at all yet. It would have been nicer to be at home, but we'll look forward to it."

Bullard and several of his team-mates left Leiston in the summer to join Stow. It left Leiston with a lot to do to survive in Step 3 without so many experienced players.

But Bullard says Leiston boss Glen Driver will get it right at Victory Road.

"I think Leiston will be fine," he said when asked did he think they could stay up in the Southern League this season.

"It's a tough league but Glen and TK know what they are doing. They are already building their own squad. They'll be fine."

Bullard and his team-mates entertain Ely and then travel to Thetford before a double-header clash with Wroxham at Trafford Park - the Vase clash on February 8 and a league clash a week later on the 15th.