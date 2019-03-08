Video
'We need to keep it close', Chris Louis' thoughts on Poole Pirates v Ipswich Witches' play-off clash
PUBLISHED: 12:47 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:50 24 September 2019
© Copyright Stephen Waller
It's Poole v Ipswich in the Premiership speedway play-offs this week.
The first leg is in Dorset on Thursday night, with the return at Foxhall on Saturday.
Witches promoter Chris Louis looks ahead to the two clashes and knows his side are in for a real battle.
But with Foxhall buzzing on Saturday night, can the Witches do it?